Leaders of the Hong Kong democracy movement must be detained. They are the latest victims of the controversial security law.

Hong Kong – The Hong Kong judiciary is cracking down on the democracy movement with a hard hand. Leading activists such as student leaders Joshua Wong and Agens Chow have already been convicted. Vague separatism, foreign influence, subversion and terrorism are criminalized under the new security law. On the basis of this, familiar faces of the movement were once again convicted. A court has sent five opposition leaders and activists to prison for up to a year and a half. Prominent: Hong Kong publisher and media mogul Jimmy Lai. He has to serve a one-year prison sentence.

The convicts were charged with organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019. The court in the Special Administrative Region of China * announced the sentence against a total of nine defendants on Friday. Among them is the “father of democracy”, Martin Lee. The 82-year-old received an 11-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years. The activist “Lang Haar” Leung Kwok-hung has to go to prison the longest at 18 months, according to the Hong Kong media. Former MP Lee Cheuk-yan was also put behind bars for a year. Former MP Cyd Ho received eight months’ imprisonment and her colleague Au Nok-hin ten months. Other convicts were sentenced to suspended sentences. Hundreds of thousands demonstrated peacefully in the Chinese Special Administrative Region on August 18, 2019 in the officially unauthorized march.

Hong Kong Democracy Movement: Prison sentences for leading opposition activists and politicians

“We must not underestimate the symbolic power of these judgments,” said the chairman of the German Bundestag’s human rights committee, Gyde Jensen (FDP). “With these icons of the freedom and civil rights movement, Beijing is also making democracy and freedom of expression in Hong Kong disappear behind bars.” The German government and the EU should “not just let that go”.

Amnesty International called for the prisoners to be released immediately. “The wrongful trial, conviction and high sentence underscore the Hong Kong government’s intention to silence any political opposition in the city,” Amnesty’s Bergmann said. Hong Kong * authorities must stop unjustified punishments against those who peacefully exercise their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

The judiciary in the Chinese Special Administrative Region has been cracking down on the activists for months. In the former British crown colony, there were protests for more democracy and against the Beijing central government for months in the second half of 2019, in which, according to the organizers, more than a million people took part. There were repeated serious clashes between demonstrators and the police. As a result, Beijing introduced a controversial security law.

Media mogul Jimmy Lai condemned – Hong Kong security law cracks down on opposition

The imprisoned founder of the newspaper Apple Daily, Lai, must also answer with a new charge under this security law, reported the public broadcaster RTHK. The 73-year-old was charged with other charges of conspiracy with foreign forces. The controversial law targets the pro-democratic opposition and targets activities that Beijing sees as subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial. Dozens still have to answer in court on charges under the security law, which is as vague as it is far-reaching. A number of Hong Kong activists recently fled to other countries out of fear of prosecution.

Since July 1, 1997, the former British crown colony has belonged to China again and is governed according to the principle of “one country, two systems”. This agreement actually stipulates that Hong Kongers will enjoy “a high degree of autonomy” and many freedoms for 50 years until 2047. However, since the Security Act was passed, many have only spoken of “one country, one system”. The enactment of the law has been criticized by the UK and other western countries as a breach of the Joint Declaration for the Return of Hong Kong. (dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

China’s strict new electoral law for Hong Kong * is in force. This clearly limits the opposition’s room for maneuver. Hong Kong threatens to become a source of conflict with Europe.