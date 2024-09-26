Media | Minority-language newspapers received subsidies of half a million euros

Media|The largest individual sums go to Swedish-language newspapers.
In minority languages published newspapers and electronic media publications have received a total of half a million euros in support from the state.
The State Council decided on the matter on Thursday. Support is at the level of previous years.
It is possible to get support for national publications in minority languages. The largest individual sums go to Swedish-language newspapers.
