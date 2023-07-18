Media | Minister Rydman criticized the German media by name, HS contacted the journalist who wrote the stories

The German journalist does not subscribe to the idea that Finland is trying to impose special claims on the international media.

Minister of Economic Affairs From Wille Rydman (ps) was asked on Monday night In the A studiowho he meant when he spoke Ylen Ykkösaamu about certain parties “who spread false claims about Finland to the international media”.

According to Rydman, a few foreign media have let through “special claims”, but most do not, despite the “stun”. Rydman mentioned the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung in the A-studio as an example of a newspaper that has had “special things”.

Like several other international media, the Süddeutsche Zeitung has also written about the Minister of Finance, among others Riikka Purran (ps) about the racist writings of the past years and the former Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) break up. At the beginning of July, an article with the title was written about Rydman “The next right-wing populist” (German Der nächste Rechtspopulist) and most recently on Monday magazine article recounted recent events in Finnish politics.

Most of Süddeutsche Zeitung’s articles about Finland are written by the newspaper’s Nordic correspondent Alex Rühle. He follows Finnish politics in his work and writes about it. HS reached Rühle by phone to comment on Rydman’s claims.

Correspondent wonders about the claim that there was an attempt to force something on the international media.

“No one has ever tried to influence me from Finland. Never. What would that even mean? I read Riikka Purra in Helsingin Sanomat. Does that mean that Helsingin Sanomat is trying to influence me,” asks Rühle.

Rühle’s station is Stockholm. He regularly visits Helsinki and reads Finnish magazines every day.

“Helsingis Sanom, Iltalehti, Hufvudstadsbladet. Two or three times a day I check Yle’s pages. They are my main sources,” he says.

Rühle doesn’t speak Finnish, but he uses Google’s translation service to read Finnish newspapers.

He says that he backs up his story and uses researchers, politicians, political researchers, journalists and “ordinary Finns” as his sources. He is in contact with them face to face, by phone or email.

He also follows the conversation on Twitter. On Twitter, he says that he found, among other things, a research professor of law at the British Academy of Sciences to interview by Martin Scheininwhich commented to a German newspaper Rydman’s promotion to minister.

“I contacted him because I found his writing interesting. I asked him for a comment”, Rühle opens the editorial process.

Schein’s commented on Rydman’s claims on Twitter on Tuesday as follows: “Rydman seems to have presented a conspiracy theory according to which “different professors” would spread “incorrect and harmful information to Finland to foreign media”.

In his Twitter message, Scheinin demanded an apology from Rydman and says that he answered the Süddeutsche Zeitung’s questions twice via e-mail “carefully and truthfully”.

In the Twitter message thread, Scheinin says that he answered the question about, among other things, the appointment of Rydman as a minister. According to the professor, Rydman is the only minister whose confidence has not been measured: he was appointed when the parliament was already on summer break.

On another occasion, Scheinin says that he answered the question whether the speaker has an obligation to convene the parliament from the summer break if many parties request it. According to Scheinin’s answer, the request should be agreed to.

In the message thread, there is a screenshot of Scheinin’s answers to a previously unknown journalist, Rühle. Scheinin’s endnote reads: “Wille Rydman.” If you are both honest and skilled, you will apologize for making false claims about those who want your trust to be measured by the Constitution.”

Several international media have written about Purra’s comments and the situation of the Finnish government. In Germany, in addition to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the subject has been written about other German media as well.

