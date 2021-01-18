Italian football club “Inter” will change the name and logo of the team, the newspaper writes La Gazzetta dello Sport…

It is reported that the changes can be announced on March 9 – this date is considered the club’s birthday. According to its owner, the name Football Club Internazionale Milano will change to Inter Milano, which is considered more familiar to European fans. This should increase their number abroad and highlight the team’s connection to its hometown.

The new logo of the club, according to the publication, will consist of the letters I and M.

It is also reported that these are not all changes awaiting the team in the near future. For example, the Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli, which has been the club’s title sponsor for over 20 years, will be replaced by the Evergrande Group, one of the largest real estate operators in China. In addition, the composition of the owners of the club will change – the British investment company BC Partners may buy a share of its shares.

The general director of the club, Alessandro Antonello, confirmed that the work on the marketing project has been going on for over a year. He did not give details, but noted that the goal of the project is to attract new fans while preserving the historical values ​​of Inter.