Media | Mika Aaltola criticized the media in an interview with Journalisti – This is how he justifies his views on HS

Aaltola does not want to name the media companies that, according to his interpretation, have offered wider visibility if they buy advertisements.

Presidential candidate Mika Aaltola criticizes the media in Journalist, the trade journal of the Journalistliitto in the interview.

He suggests that the media treat the candidates differently and claims that media companies offer wide exposure if they buy ads from them.

You claim in the interview that media companies hint that they offer more positive visibility if advertising space is bought from their magazines or channels. Could you tell me more precisely, on what basis you have made such a conclusion?

“It has been established in the calls that visibility generates visibility. If this is interpreted positively, it can mean visibility generated by advertisements. However, I have gained such an understanding that, based on the calls, an interpretation can be made of gaining wider visibility if you buy advertisements.”

Which media companies are you referring to?

“I don’t want to name individual callers, but there have been calls like this.”

You hinted in the interview that the media had spread disinformation about you, i.e. intentionally misleading or false information. Would you like to tell us in more detail what kind of intentionally misleading or false information has been spread about you?

“This was a bit miraculously written [Journalistin artikkelissa]. I have referred to studies conducted around the world, how candidates coming from outside the established political patterns are treated in connection with elections.

The media may have a somewhat subconscious tendency to treat such candidates differently. I am referring in particular to the studies conducted on the 2016 US presidential election.

It is a question of a kind of accentuation of irrationality when the candidate is outside these established political patterns. In such a candidate coming from outside the status quo, exciting features are seen, which are considered through irrationality: Mika Aaltola is wild, vociferous or inciting. The issue is the media’s position as a gatekeeper.

In my own research, I have also highlighted how the framing of disinformation may also be reflected in traditional media. This is an idea that I’ve kind of tossed around, but I’m not saying that’s necessarily what happened.

Russian trolls have framed me as an ardent NATO hawk who foams at the mouth and proclaims NATO’s sermon. This is about highlighting irrationality. I don’t blame the Finnish media for anything, but rather raise the possibility of things that might affect the Finnish media.”

What do you mean by framing?

“That’s what I’m referring to Erving Goffmann to frame theory, which is a theory of how news is framed, and how attention-grabbing terms are used in different contexts.

My speech in Luumäki was framed as arrogant, although I don’t think I said anything other than that there has not been an oversupply of views on the overall benefit of Finland. I’m not exactly startled by this framing, because in my view it’s also political influence that belongs to elections.”

You criticize the analysis of your library published by Helsingin Sanomat, when Journalisti-lehti asked if disinformation had been spread. What do you think was the central problem in said analysis?

“I have not reacted for analysis in no way very critical, but I was surprised that my idea of ​​democracy is considered strange. In my book, I emphasize that small democracies in particular need to pull together externally. The conclusion has been drawn from this that my understanding of democracy would be almost semi-totalitarian, which I do not recognize in any case.”

You obviously think that the media is more critical of you than the other presidential candidates. What is your point of view based on?

“I have only raised the issue based on research, whether it is possible that a candidate from outside the political circles is treated differently in the media. This may sometimes produce positive stories, but quite often also let the cobbler stay in his shoes stories.

In other words, we may see that only political experience is the only route to the presidency. As a political researcher, I could say that Martti Ahtisaaren in this case there were also signs of this.”