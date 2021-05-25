Media | Michael Jackson’s family demands a new investigation into an interview with Martin Bashir

According to Michael Jackson’s nephew, the reporter took advantage of the singer’s confidence.

Pop size Michael Jackson nephew Taj Jackson requires an explanation of the interview, by the supplier Martin Bashir made a singer in 2003.

Good Morning BritaiTaj Jackson said Bashir took advantage of Michael Jackson’s trust and then stabbed him in the back while cutting the interview Living with Michael Jackson document.

For the documentary, Bashir followed Jackson’s life for eight months. In the documentary, Jackson admitted he was in the same bed with the young boys, but denied anything sexual was involved in the situation.

“My uncle felt safe with Bashir and trusted him to show him in the right light. My uncle considered him a friend, ”Taj Jackson said on the program.

The TV company responsible for the document, ITV, denies the allegations and says the interviews took place in agreement with Michael Jackson.

Later that same year, Michael Jackson’s home farm in Neverland was ridden as part of new allegations of child abuse. During the investigation, police found a large number of adult pornography and pictures of naked children on the premises.

Jackson was charged with child abuse and providing the drug to the child. The court acquitted the singer of all charges in the summer of 2005.

Martin Bashirin practices and journalistic ethics have recently been questioned.

According to a report released last week the BBC did not comply with the requirements of journalistic independence and transparency when it persuaded the Princess Dianan to give an interview in 1995.

According to the report, in 1995 Bashir had persuaded Diana to give the interview by fraudulent means. Bashir had shown fake account statements to get Diana’s brother Charles Spencerin to introduce his sister to the journalist.

The purpose of the report was to clarify the ambiguities surrounding obtaining a famous interview.

In an interview, Princess Diana said, among other things, that there were three people in her marriage (she herself, Prince Charles and his current spouse Camilla Parker-Bowles) and admitted that she herself had had an extramarital affair.

BBC’s PanoramaThe interview posted on the program once caused a lot of uproar. For the BBC, the interview was a news victory, but Prince William said the interview caused Diana paranoia and fear, among other things.

Martin Bashir, on the other hand, was guilty of fraud, according to the report. Bashir had shown forged bank statements to get Diana’s brother Charles Spencer to introduce his sister to a reporter.

On Sunday Bashir apologized for the interview with the prince From William and From Harry.

“I never wanted to hurt Diana and I don’t think we did,” she said In an interview with the Sunday Times.