The management of the Spanish football club Barcelona decided to proportionally reduce the salary of Argentine striker Lionel Messi for each missed day of training, writes beIN Sports journalist Tancredi Palmeri on Twitter.

According to media reports, Messi earns 110 thousand euros per day.

Messi previously announced that he would not train with Barcelona and did not show up for coronavirus testing ahead of the team’s training camp.

Let us remind you that the Agrentino contract expires in 2021. It was reported that he is going to move to Manchester City. The English football club intended to offer the Spanish “Barcelona” 100 million euros for the transfer of the Argentine striker, as well as the players Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona have announced their interest in keeping Messi on the team. At the same time, the Spanish club announced that it was ready to concede its striker to the British club for 280 million euros. The media also wrote that Messi hopes to leave Barcelona as a free agent, taking advantage of the controversial clause in the contract.