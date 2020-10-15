Bad news is piling up for French football. Mediapro, the main broadcaster of Leagues 1 and 2 via its Téléfoot channel, which asked publicly last week to renegotiate downward the amount of TV rights (814 million per year), has put itself under the protection of the commercial court of Nanterre, according to the edition of Chained duck published Wednesday. This procedure, triggered when a company experiences financial difficulties, helps the parties renegotiate or reschedule receivables and debts. A strategy that will not please the Professional Football League (LFP), which has already refused to grant a payment deadline to the Sino-Spanish group whose majority shareholder (53%) is the private Chinese investment fund Orient Hontai Capital. Mediapro, which should have paid 172 million euros to the LFP on October 6, has still not paid this amount… N. G.