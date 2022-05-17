Media | Maye Musk, 74, appears as the oldest man ever on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

This year’s issue also features Finnish history, as Lotta Hintsa was the first Finn to join.

Already a top model that has worked as a professional model for decades Maye Musk has made history: at the age of 74, he is the oldest man to appear on the cover of a swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. It tells about this, among other things The Los Angeles Times.

Musk is one of four women who got their own cover for a traditional swimsuit number this year. Others are influenced by social media Kim Kardashiansinger Ciara and an ascending pattern Yumi Nu.

Sports Illustrated is an American sports magazine published since the 1950s. It is best known for its annual swimsuit issue published since the 1960s.

The issue introduces athletes, public figures and professional models in swimwear. The number is said to have made bikinis a widely accepted and popular piece of clothing, for example.

For many years, the swimsuit issue has been the most read magazine issue in the world: there have been 60 million readers at its best.

Sports Illustrated has recently sought to increase the diversity of its website. For example, two years ago, the magazine’s swimsuit issue featured a transgender model for the first time.

This Maye Musk, who appeared on the cover of the year, has a message for all women.

She wants to swear faith in women who swamp on the beaches and try to cover themselves up.

“We’re shy about our bodies on the beach, but the men just walk around and look awful. And they don’t care, ”he said told People magazine.

“I don’t think we should care that much either,” Musk continued.

Maye Muskilla has a large career behind him as a professional model, as she started working as a model at the age of 15. Canadian-South African Musk is also a nutritionist. His son is a billionaire Elon Musk.

In recent years, Maye Musk has been seen on the covers of magazines around the world, including in Finland. For example, last October he posed In Gloria magazine.

Maye Musk introduced colorful fashion in October 2021 at Gloria.

This Finnish Illustrated’s swimsuit issue also features Finnish history, as the mountaineer and the 2013 Miss Finland Lotta Hintsa appears on its website as the first Finn ever.

He was included in the magazine among thousands of applicants, says Ilta-Sanomat.

