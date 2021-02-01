The major maneuvers continue in the audiovisual sector. At the end of the week, the Reuters agency announced the German group’s intention to sell, via RTL Group, its stake in the M6 ​​group. The latter is one of the heavyweights of the audiovisual sector in France, since it includes the channels M6, Gulli, W9, 6ter, Téva, Paris Première, Canal J, but also the RTL radio stations (the first radio station in France elbow-to-elbow with France Inter), Fun Radio and RTL 2. Bertelsmann has already approached the groups Altice Europe (BFMTV), Bolloré (Vivendi, therefore Canal Plus), TF1 and the co-shareholder of World and owner of Marianne, Daniel Kretinsky.

Very present in publishing and education, the German group would like, in absolute terms, to get rid of this subsidiary to recover 3 billion euros, which would allow it to buy one of the largest language publishing houses. Englishman, the American Simon & Schuster. Bertelsmann announced last November that it was buying it for more than 2 billion euros.

Buy brands

the most powerful in the world

What interests the big German boss is owning the most powerful brands in the world. Hence its sale, everywhere, of its other assets. He thus sold, in a negotiation as rapid as it was surprising, all the French titles of his group, Prisma Presse (Geo, current woman …), for nearly a third of their value, or 100 million euros, while these securities were estimated at 250 million euros in 2016. The negotiation was almost secret, the employees of Prisma France learned that they had passed under the thumb of Bolloré the deal concluded.

Should we rejoice in the silence of potential buyers? For the moment, none of the possible French buyers has followed up on these announcements. Even if all the observers are curious about the continuation of the events, since Vincent Bolloré wants to acquire a large popular radio station for a long time. He is suspicious of Europe 1, which Arnaud Lagardère wishes to cede, but which Bernard Arnault would also put in his pocket. So, why not RTL, which has a much larger audience (and, if we go all the way, where some of its columnists, like Éric Zemmour, have already raged…)? One year before the presidential election campaign, the question arises, judiciously noted Sonia Devillers, yesterday morning on France Inter. Even if it is far from being decided.

Media concentration in question

As soon as the eventuality of this sale was announced, the M6 ​​group’s share flew to the stock market. Which says a lot about the appetites that could be sharpened on the channels and the related radios. Nicolas de Tavernost, the president of the management board of M6, is one of these great audiovisual bosses who work for the gigantism of audiovisual groups. “We must continue to work to raise awareness of the need for legislative and regulatory changes in the current context of competition, especially among international players”, he pleaded in a letter to his employees made public by the Puremédias site. In addition, in France there is a law on media concentration which prevents owning more than 7 television channels. However, M6 already has 5, TF1 has 5, Bolloré has 8… Behind the law is yet another piece of data: the distribution of advertising space and their balance between groups. The Competition Authority should therefore put its nose in history, noted Monday the echoes. And undoubtedly political power, as ideology also goes through all these pipes of content.