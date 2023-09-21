Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is retiring and stepping down as chairman of his media companies News Corp and Fox. His son Lachlan Murdoch takes over the duties from him.

The 92-year-old Murdoch built his media empire over the past seventy years. He started with a small newspaper in Australia. He now owns several influential media, including The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post in the U.S, TheSun and The Times in the United Kingdom and also newspapers in his native Australia. The company also has the Dow Jones news agency, business magazine Barron’s and the financial website MarketWatch. Fox has television channels for sports, entertainment and news, among other things.

Murdoch will resign his duties at the shareholders' meetings of the two companies in mid-November. In a statement, Lachlan pointed to his father's "remarkable" 70-year career and thanked him for his "vision, pioneering spirit and determination" in building his media empire. Lachlan is also grateful that his father remains as honorary chairman at News Corp and Fox to offer advice.

Other roles

The American businessman’s fortune is estimated at $17 billion. In a letter to News Corp and Fox employees, Murdoch says it is time to move on to other roles and that the companies are “in robust health, just like me.” He also says there are reasons to be optimistic about the coming years. He also states that ‘the battle for freedom of expression has never been as intense as it is now’.

In the US, Fox is known as a channel aimed at the right-wing conservative part of the population. The channel is said to have played an important role in former President Donald Trump’s election win in 2016. Relations between Trump and Fox have now cooled sharply.

Murdoch has been married four times, including to fashion model Jerry Hall, ex-wife of Mick Jagger. In March this year he proposed to Ann Lesley Smith, but two months later he called off that proposed marriage.