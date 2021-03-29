Media | Laura Friman criticizes the “artistic fad” of the Corona era in a satirical column, and was nervous about social media – Why is satire so hard to understand?

The column published in Yle’s Cultural Cocktail has delighted professional artists but angered social media influencers.

Broadcasting On March 24, a journalist, author, presenter was published on the website of the cultural cocktail Laura Frimanin column entitled “Not every stunt star and kombuchablogger deserves a cost deal”.

In his satirical column, Friman addressed the “art craze” that emerged with the Corona era: the enthusiasm of social media influencers, or “influencers,” to do literature, painting, and activism without prior knowledge or training in the fields.

Friman wrote:

“Don’t get me wrong either: painting is therapeutic and that’s for everyone too. When it leads to a misleading image of oneself as a worthy actor in the Finnish visual arts field, it is not ok. In this case, the brushes should be burned with a rovio and jumped after themselves. How do I react to people’s ‘so-so-adorable’ craze for art? For the first time in my life, I get visual art, that is, just the right kind, from trained visual artists. ”

On social media, Friman’s column quickly sparked a heated debate, for and against. For example, many professional artists shared the column on social media, rejoicing that their professionalism was valued. That making fine art a profession is a different matter than putting a “pastel-colored acrylic paint splash” on some channels. In particular, there was discussion in Instagram’s Stories publications.

More however, the reader did not understand the column to be satire.

Content Confusion Coping Guide defines satire as follows: “Satire is a means of style or tone of text intended to criticize its subject by means of exaggeration and ridicule. It attacks the weaknesses and evils of people or society, which it exposes through laughter and humor. ”

According to some influencers, the text was arrogant, ridiculous, and elitist in tone, and these social media influencers have received ample support for their opinions from their followers.

The delivery of the cultural cocktail has also been asked to remove Friman’s column. The editorial responded to critics on Instagram that it did not intend to do so. “The delivery of the cultural cocktail stands 100% behind Friman’s text,” they wrote.

Influenza agents comments are problematic for artists in many places, Sanna Lipponen notes Art publication in Edit.

“Fine arts can accommodate different factors and they are not mutually exclusive. However, it also matters in what way training and professional work is valued and how it is talked about – just like in all other fields, ”Lipponen writes.

A columnist the uproar has been heavy, Laura Friman says on the phone on Monday morning. He has woken up at half past six in the mornings for fear of what has been published about him in Some during the night.

Laura Friman has a long background in writing satirical columns. For many years, he wrote columns for the Helsingin Sanomat Now supplement, in which he often used a much more advanced language than in his current position at the Cultural Cocktail column. And even then, satire is not necessarily understood, Friman notes.

“The amount of anger is probably constant, but the amount of feedback is higher these days.”

Satire has a “huge significance” for Friman. He thinks he has embraced the genre of Anglo-American culture, and is particularly enthusiastic about the satirical columns of British newspapers.

“I’m not a moderate, analytical, neutral journalist,” Friman notes, though in the same breath he emphasizes admiring his colleagues representing the sport. “I enjoy sharpness, even provocation, but it must not be self-serving.”

“ “Laughing at yourself and critically examining your own reference group is alarming.”

Instagram through Friman’s column was discovered by several brand new people who had never read Friman’s texts before. Friman speculates that these individuals may not spend much on journalism at all, but instead of traditional media, it is Instagram that is the world from which knowledge and genres are embraced.

“Instagram is dominated by this time of new sincerity, where the goal is to be honest and genuine at all times and with flesh. In that context, such a text is mindfuck. ”

Instagram is not a particularly humorous platform for Friman. Sure, the service has different humor accounts, but the prevailing culture is “very humorous and self-serious”.

Therefore, those accustomed to the tone of Instagram found it difficult to understand that Friman’s column was anything other than malicious and pointing to people.

Friman emphasizes that he did not specifically address any particular, existing person in the column. Instead, the aim was to point out problem areas in the cultural field and society. However, it was difficult for many to understand that there is no “temple star” who has been awarded a cost contract – at least one that Friman would be aware of.

“Criticizing phenomena versus criticizing people was a new idea for many. Of course, that also speaks of Insta’s individual and personal brand focus. ”

“Wider criticism of phenomena is a depressing guest,” Friman notes. “Laughing at yourself and critically looking at your own reference group is a black totally alarming thing about this gay.”

Friman writes a lot of columns that fit the values ​​of his own reference group, in which he has criticized, for example, the toxic male image of popular culture. However, they do not “interest anyone,” that is, they do not make a fuss like a column in which criticism is directed at the reference group itself.

“What is depressing is the misunderstanding of the satire genre. It also reveals the point of the current text that there is no knowledge of history and context. There is a certain lack of sight that you can’t put into context. ”

Vesa Heikkinen, a specialist at Kotus, the Center for Finnish Languages.­

Jyrki Lehtola has practiced satire in his newspaper columns for decades to the extent that he has been appointed As Finland’s most vicious columnist.

“Satire is a way and an opportunity to hide oneself,” Lehtola says in an email.

Here, satire counterbalances today’s popular, author-centered confession.

“Satirical writer’s own small life experiences are not significant, but the writing and the confessional from that position and I unearthed a happy and a half, more or less disturbed point of view.”

Over the years, Lehtolank has also been hoped to write more about himself.

There are also some misunderstandings about the columns, but this is not so wonderful in Lehtola’s opinion: “I always understand something wrong myself.”

In Lehtola’s opinion, the question of whether Finns now understand satire less than before is difficult to answer. Social media simply highlights misunderstandings more strongly than before.

“Before, humanity did not have the opportunity to elevate their misunderstanding to the heroic performance of social media and was able to imagine that well they understand satire, a great civilized nation. Now that the highest values ​​of social media are narcissism and the speed of the presentation of one’s own emotion, the misunderstanding is built inside the reception, because there is no time for thinking when there is a rush to ventilate one’s moods and one’s own being. ”

Center for Domestic Languages (Kotus) Specialist Vesa Heikkinen considers the column to be an awkward species at all, as it can hold so much different text inside. According to Heikkinen, “Kolumni” does not say much about the style or content of the story. The name pakina, which is less widely used today, would already tell the reader much more.

“The type of text is a pretty dominant context,” Heikkinen says on the phone. In the study of meaning, much attention is currently paid to how different interpretations of texts can be obtained in different contexts.

There are a huge number of types of text today, and that poses considerable challenges for modern people, Heikkinen points out. A few years ago, he participated in the creation of the text analysis manual and counted about six hundred named text types.

“Different types of text give language users different opportunities and freedoms. After all, the same could be the case as an editorial and a satirical column, in which case the meaning could turn. ”

Heikkinen has not read Friman’s column or the discussion that arose from it, but thinks that naming it a pageant could have reduced misunderstandings.

“On the Finnish side, there is a fairly common saying that irony or satire is a difficult species,” Heikkinen smiles. “After all, many people have tried on Twitter, and yes, a lot of mud has been thrown around his neck.”

Satirical the author of the text can help the reader to notice the type of text by highlighting it as strongly as possible. Especially with irony and satire, it’s not worth sticking to a subtle expression.

“If you embark on the path of satire or irony, then the assurance is to hit really well. Demonstrates the species with such linguistic choices that no one who benevolently wants to interpret it can misinterpret it, ”says Vesa Heikkinen.

Often the problem, of course, is that the text is misinterpreted quite intentionally, especially if it is to one’s advantage. In this case, individual sentences or snippets of text are removed from the whole, which, without context, may look very wild.

“I would be pretty cautious about irony and satire writing today.”