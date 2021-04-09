Media | Konkari editors founded a new cultural magazine, but among the 15 authors, only one woman can be found at the beginning – Editor-in-Chief says

The magazine, which originated from a cigar club approaching retirement age, garnered its crowdfunding campaign in a minimum of two days.

As new Manifetsi, which describes itself as a “mixed culture magazine”, has collected the minimum amount of EUR 4,000 it has set in the crowdfunding service Mesenaatti.me in two days.

The campaign was released on April 6 and the lower limit was met on Thursday, April 8. The funds raised will be used to print and ¨post a cultural magazine dealing with, for example, rock music, literature, comics and film.

“This has been an absurdly positive surprise,” says the editor-in-chief of the publication Kimmo Miettinen.

The magazine originated from the cigar club The Psychedelic Stogies. Many of its members, who have known each other for decades, are journalists specializing in pop culture.

“From one jäseneltämme Mäkeläinen I’m asking as a joke, that when he finally write a history of powerpop and said establishment of a new magazine to make it public.”

The joke was left in Miettinen’s head, turned into a plan and later into a crowdfunding campaign. Now the publication of the magazine in June has been confirmed.

Fifteen the set of factors covering the name consists mainly of Miettinen’s acquaintances.

“As editor-in-chief, I considered it my job to gather people, not stuff.”

However, based on the campaign page, there is currently only one woman on the first issue author list.

Miettinen says that the cigar club is aware of the lack.

“This magazine is not a closed gentleman’s club. I also asked many women who write about rock and culture for interest, but it wasn’t. ”

However, according to Miettinen, texts written by a few women will also be included in future issues.

Professional despite the editors and skill, Manifetsi says he is a “fanzine at heart,” a magazine he writes voluntarily about the subjects ’admiration for his subjects.

“The most important condition for writing is that you have to be passionate about your subject.”

In this case, the passion is strongly focused on the past, such as rock bands of the 60s and 80s and “series, light and movies”. The authors described by the phrase “two numbers and retirement” are at the edge of topics familiar to them in the magazine.

Jarkko Jokelainen for example, writes about MC5 in Finland and Teppo Nättilä From the band NRBQ. In addition to these, Miettinen points out Jukka Lindforsin article Thomas Edisonista and the gloomy history of the phonograph.

“I think it’s an extremely wonderful combination of technology and things in the spirit world, and the most important stuff in the first magazine.”

New so the magazine does not aim to be topical – nor, according to Miettinen, does it belong.

“Sure, the aim is to have a reason for reading other than ‘this is good,’ but Manifetsi is a fanzine, and fanzine does not involve forcing the digging of topicality, a new angle, or the spirit of time.”

According to the same principle, the magazine does not align the content of the stories or seek to elevate different artists in a diverse way. All factors get their hands free.

“Fanzine is made for itself, and it is hoped that others will read as well.”

Based on the first meters of crowdfunding, at least a hundred people plan to read.

In the process The Mesenaatti.me platform has previously funded magazine projects. In the early days of crowdfunding campaigns, it was they who broke service records: In 2013 as well Print edition of Nrgm.fi online music media and Drug born from frustration in women’s magazines both raised more than € 23,000.

In recent years, new media, such as Rare for young people, have emerged, especially on online and Finnish platforms.

At the same time, however, elsewhere, the zine culture created by the 1970s subcultures favored by Manifets is in full force.

This is evidenced, for example, last year for the first time held The Zineton Challenge, an annual cartoon festival attached sale transaction Zinefest and the appearance of the scrapbook format in other cultural products.

Could the young authors end up making or appearing in a publication like Manifets?

Why not, says Miettinen: The content of future magazines is just taking shape.

“The first magazine already almost exists, but after that I hope there will be contacts from new authors as well. Now the gates are open. ”