Media | Keskisuomalainen’s CEO is convinced: Shrinking Yle’s content would significantly increase the number of subscribers to magazines

Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorpi, CEO of Keskisuomalainen, estimates that the magazines could have 10–15 per cent more subscribers if the change in the law forces Yle to reduce its offering.

“Ten percent, fifteen percent, hard to say, ”estimates Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorpi.

The products of Finland’s second largest newspaper publisher would have that much more paying subscribers in the imaginary world.

A key feature of the imaginary world compared to today’s reality is that it would have less written content on the tax-funded YLE news site and smartphone app.

“The world is digital. It would have been a terrible halo if Yle had challenged Hesar, for example, and founded a nationwide printed newspaper called Yleisradio, ”says Kangaskorpi.

Now the imaginary world is becoming a reality – or so at least hopes the Media Association, an interest organization for commercial media companies. The chairman of the association, Kangaskorpi, the managing director of the media house Keskisuomalainen, hopes the same. His family is the largest single owner of the company.

A complaint made by the Media Association to the EU Commission in 2017 gave birth to a draft law in June this year that would change the tasks of the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation. Law consultation ended yesterday Monday.

Today, Yle’s task is to make comprehensive and versatile TV and radio software and its ancillary services available to everyone. From now on, the tasks would also mention the production of textual content.

However, written content should primarily relate to a publication that contains a moving image or sound.

The Media Association hopes that the change in the law would reduce the number of online articles written by Yle and increase the demand for paid content in commercial media houses.

Critics fear citizens’ access to information will be curtailed. Yle considers that the change would not particularly affect the current situation.

Media Association Yle publishes an online newspaper in which it spends € 30-40 million a year, according to the union’s “conservative estimate”. The estimate is based on information on the cost structure of the members’ own news sites. The members of the Media Association include Sanoma Media Finland, the publisher of Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat.

The Media Association considers that these millions constitute illegal state aid that distorts competition in the sector and has not been notified to the Commission.

According to Yle, the figure of the Media Association is far from reality. According to the company, the production of textual content costs only about three to four million euros a year, and it also includes purchases from BTI owned by media companies, says Yle’s CFO Maisa Hyrkkänen.

Most textual content are news and current affairs, which used the Yle funding from last year, half a billion euros to about 118 million euro.

The majority of online news is already related to the company’s radio and TV production, Yle believes.

“The amount proposed by the Media Association would mean that about 400-600 text-only content editors would work at Yle. Of course, this is not the case, ”Yle’s CFO Hyrkkänen writes to HS by e-mail.

A vision against a vision, Kangaskorpi says.

Cloth basket would not like to use the word complaint. According to him, the only purpose is to find out whether the current system complies with EU regulations.

“I think it is good to seek the Commission’s view on whether this is ok. If it is said to be, it is a clear game. But now it is said that it is not ok, so it is good to look at what conditions it would be. ”

According to the Commission, many people do not know what these conditions would be. The explanatory memorandum to the draft law refers to informal discussions and correspondence between the Finnish authorities and the Commission. The Media Association has also been met. The correspondence has been kept secret because the Commission has objected to its publication.

According to Kangaskorvi, the EU assumes that Finland will clearly limit Yle’s operations.

“I have been involved in the discussions, but I can not say that specifically. And I don’t want to say. ”

57 years old Kangaskorpi is visiting Helsinki and on his way to the board meeting of the Confederation of Finnish Industries.

In 2010, he moved to the boots of the CEO of Central Finland from the position of the Parliamentary Council for International Affairs.

At the time, Kangaskorpi spoke strongly about the digitization of newspaper content. It got Markkinointi & Mainonta magazine to nominate the new CEO as “Härmämedia Media Murdoch”.

When the Central Finnish bought Lehtiyhtymä in 2013, the Group’s own lohkesi title by leaf “side of the Finnish media mogul” title.

Since then, the Group has further expanded through acquisitions. The largest catches included Mediatalo Esa, which publishes Etelä-Suomen Sanomat in 2016, Suomen Suoramainonta in 2018 and Kauvon Viestintä, a publisher of Kouvola Sanomat and Etelä-Saimaa, in 2019.

“A lot of people have found it silly, like me, that we’ve bought newspapers. But it has given us more time. ”