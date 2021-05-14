Media | Keskisuomalainen will become the Ilkka Group’s largest shareholder

On Friday, Keskisuomalainen bought Ilkka Group’s shares for approximately EUR 4.5 million from KPK Group.

Communications company With the share transactions made on Friday, Keskisuomalainen has become the largest shareholder in the Ilkka Group operating in the same sector.

Keskisuomalainen says that he bought Ilkka Group’s I and II shares for a total of almost EUR 4.5 million from KPK Group, ie the former Keski-Pohjanmaan Kirjapaino. As a result of the transaction, Keskisuomalainen’s holding is 11.8 per cent. According to the Ilkka Group’s list of owners updated at the end of April, Keskisuomalainen’s holding was 8.5 per cent.

CEO of Keskisuomalainen Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorpi states in the press release that the company sought to be a constructive and active shareholder in the Ilkka Group.

“We had the opportunity to buy a little more shares in the Ilkka Group, and we seized the opportunity. Ilkka Group is a fine and well-managed company. We also believe that the investment is profitable for us. The company has a strong balance sheet and an excellent dividend payer. ”

Central Finnish The share transactions leave the second largest shareholder in the Ilkka Group, including Punamusta Media, which publishes Karelia, which owned 10.3 per cent of the Ilkka Group at the end of April.

In addition to Ilkka-Pohjalainen, the Ilkka Group publishes two city newspapers and five local newspapers. Central Finland’s newspaper products include more than 90 media.