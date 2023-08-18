Media | Keskisuomalainen is planning to reduce the publication dates of several of its paper magazines

Media group Keskisuomalainen is planning to reduce the publication days of several of its subscription paper magazines as part of its efficiency program.

Media group Keskisuomalainen is planning to reduce the publication days of several of its subscription paper magazines as part of its efficiency program, the company says in its press release. CEO of Keskisuomainen Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorpi says that he originally talked about reducing one day, but the discussion is just beginning.

“Now let’s specifically start thinking and researching. Let’s find out and see what is appropriate,” Kangaskorpi tells STT.

According to Kangaskorvi, there are certain magazines and areas where the demand is more and more in the digital direction.

The plans concern Forssa Lehte, Etelä Saimaa, Itä Savo, Länsi Savo, Kouvola Sanom, Kymen Sanom, Iisalmen Sanom and Warkaus Lehte.

According to Kangaskorvi, we are talking about half a year or a year before the plans would enter the implementation phase.

“There are commitments about distribution and other things,” says Kangaskorpi.

Information about changes will be provided earlier.

Enhancement program applies to Keskisuomalainen Group and all its subsidiaries. Efficiency of operations, structural changes and reorganizations will have personnel effects, the extent of which will become clear later. The efficiency program also aims to reduce the expenses of the group’s centralized and joint operations.

Keskisuomainen’s subsidiary Lehtisepät has started change negotiations at Lahti newspaper printing. The central Finn says that he is working to make newspaper printing more efficient.

With the efficiency program, the group is aiming for efficiency benefits of around five million euros, which would be realized during this year and next year.

Central Finland has lowered its outlook for the current year. It believes that this year’s turnover will weaken slightly from last year’s level and that operational comparable operating profit will clearly decrease from last year’s.

Keskisuomainen’s operative comparable operating profit fell to 3.7 million euros last year from 12.8 million euros in the second year. The drop was as much as 71 percent. Keskisuomainen’s turnover last year was 221 million euros.

According to the company, the outlook for Keskisuomalainen Group’s media sales has weakened due to the deteriorating market situation. Media sales are not expected to improve during the rest of the year.

The profitability of the business is weakened by the increase in costs, especially the price of newsprint that rose sharply last year. The effects of the spring wage settlements also weaken profitability, says the company.