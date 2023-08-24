Media | Keskifinomainen’s operating profit almost completely disappeared in the six-month period

According to the CEO of Keskifinnish, the negative development was significantly influenced by the decline in media sales, especially in traditional newspaper advertising.

Media group Keskisuomainen’s January–June operating profit fell by approximately 97 percent from the corresponding period last year. The company’s operating profit remained barely positive and was now EUR 0.4 million. In January–June of last year, Keskisuomalainen still made a profit of 15.7 million euros.

The company’s turnover also fell by 3.1 percent in the half-year period and was 109 million euros.

CEO of Central Finland Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorven According to In addition, the price of paper has increased.

The company anticipates that the current year’s net sales and operational comparable operating profit will decrease from the previous year.

Last week, the company said it was planning to reduce the publication dates of several of its subscription magazines. The plans concern Etelä-Saimaa, Kouvola Sanom and Kymen Sanom, among others.