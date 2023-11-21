Media | Jyrki Huotari as the editor-in-chief of Seiska and Katso

Jyrki Huotari, who was selected as editor-in-chief of Seiska and Katso, will move to Aller from MTV.

Entertainment media Seiska and the TV and film magazine Katso have been appointed as the new corresponding editor-in-chief Jyrki Huotari. At the same time, he will become Aller’s content director and a member of the management team.

Huotari, 56, will start his position in December.

He moves to Aller from MTV, where he has worked in positions responsible for news and topical content, most recently as development and business manager.

Huotar has experience in managing deliveries for Iltalehti as well. In addition, he has served as a member and vice-chairman of the Public Speech Council.

At Aller, Huotari leads the delivery of more than 30 people and continues Seiska’s digital development in his work.

The equivalent the position of editor-in-chief will become vacant when the position has been held since 2020 Jari Peltomäki moves to Spain and becomes editor-in-chief of the city newspaper Fuengirola.fi.