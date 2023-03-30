The special jury that is considering the possible prosecution of former American president Donald Trump in the case of hush money for a porn star will not meet again until after Easter at the earliest. That means that a decision could take weeks to come, American media report. Sources report to news site Politico that this may not even be until the end of April.
