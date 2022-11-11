Media | JSN tells about Marini’s solutions for party videos – HS shows live at 2 p.m

The Public Speech Council handled a total of 16 complaints about the coverage of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s party videos. The council will announce its decisions on Friday at 2 p.m.

Public The Council of the Word (JSN) will inform at 14 o’clock of its decisions concerning the Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) publication of party videos and coverage in the media.

JSN is the self-regulatory body of the media industry, which monitors compliance with good journalistic practice. The press conference related to individual decisions is very exceptional.

The last time the council held a press conference was in December 2009, when it gave Yle’s Eyewitness program a decision to release the then prime minister Matti Vanhanen (central) about the board pile claim related to the house building. The council meeting was dramatic, as the chairman at the time pushed for the decision to be made Pekka Hyvärinen resigned from his duties in the middle of the meeting.

Marin’s leisure came into the conversation in August, when videos of the prime minister dancing wildly went viral. Some even saw signs of the use of illegal substances in the videos.

The videos and pictures showed Marin celebrating in a private apartment and in a night club. Kohu also gathered rounds for the photo where Marin’s guests pose with their shirt hems raised in the photo taken at the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta.

JSN received a total of 30 complaints about the publication of videos and coverage in the media. Of these, 16 were taken into consideration. The council dealt with the complaints in two meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First, the council dealt with complaints related to privacy protection. The consent of Marin or the others appearing in the video had not been obtained for their processing, although this is usually done in complaints specifically related to privacy.

of the chairman of JSN Eero Hyvönen according to the video, however, the videos had aroused extensive discussion and uncertainty about the limits of good journalistic manners. Therefore, there was a particularly compelling reason for handling the complaints without the consent of the parties involved.

Another the group was formed by complaints criticizing the reporting of the videos. The complaints concerned the checking of information and criticism of sources, as well as the mixing of opinion and fiction with facts. In addition, it was suspected in the complaints that the edits made to the stories had not been properly marked.

The complaints also addressed whether the people appearing in the videos had been properly consulted. According to the journalist’s instructions, a person who has been subjected to very negative publicity has the right to present his own point of view in the same context.

Consent was obtained from the three people appearing in the video to process this section. The council did not deal with the very negative publicity that may have been directed at other persons.