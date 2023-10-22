Media | JSN chairman: Aaltola’s claim about the media needs to be clarified

Presidential candidate Mika Aaltola told the Journalisti magazine that he thought the media could give more visibility to the buyers of advertising space.

22.10. 19:54

Sound sorry if this has happened. This is what the chairman of the Public Speech Council (JSN) commented Eero Hyvönen presidential candidate, researcher Mika Aaltolan claim For Journalisti magazine, that the media could give more visibility to buyers of advertising space. Aaltola told Journalist that he bases his claims on the conversations he had with advertising sellers of different media.

JSN chairman Eero Hyvönen.

“I really hope that Aaltola would contact the management of this media company and say that he understood that [ilmoitustilan ostamista] editorial visibility has been offered in return. It’s the only way to correct this completely unethical activity, if Aaltola doesn’t want to publicly say which company it was,” says Hyvönen.

The action according to Aaltola’s claim is contrary to Journalist’s instructions, to which almost all Finnish media are committed. According to the guidelines, for example, journalistic decision-making may not be handed over to the editor, and the guidelines require that the boundary between journalistic content and advertisements be kept clear.

“Journalist’s instructions bind journalists, but also the business management of every media company committed to this self-regulatory system is committed to promoting by all means that those who work for them act in the manner required by Journalist’s instructions, so that they do not pull the rug from under the editor.”

A good one according to the matter, it is important to find out, even if there is no evidence that it had an impact on the work of the department. In his opinion, the mere perception of the connection between the purchase of advertising space and positive media visibility erodes trust in the editorial’s journalistic independence.

According to Hyvönen, during his chairmanship, JSN has not received any complaints in which a politician was offered advertising space during the elections in such a way that the politician understands that this means positive visibility in the media.

JSN is a media self-regulatory body whose mission is to interpret good journalistic practice and defend freedom of speech and publication.