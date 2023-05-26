Media | Journalist: Etelä-Suomen Media lays off eight employees

Four of those dismissed are journalists. The folding of Etelä-Suomen Media’s magazines will be centralized in the visual center from September.

Southern Finland Media as a result of the change negotiations, eight employees will be dismissed, says the trade paper Journalist.

Four of those dismissed are journalists. The company has an open position for a journalist, and if a journalist can be found among those who have been dismissed, the number of journalists to be dismissed will remain at three.

As a result of the change negotiations, the layout of all Etelä-Suomen Media’s magazines will be centralized in the visual center from September. As a result, there will be changes to the essential terms of the employment contracts of 12 employees, says Journalisti.

Etelä-Suomen Media is part of Mediatalo Keskisuomilan. It publishes local and city newspapers, such as Aamuposti, Keski-Uusimaa, Helsingin Uutis and Tamperei.