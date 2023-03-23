Media | Jouni Kemppainen of Maaseudun Tulevaisuuden became the chairman of the Association of Chief Journalists

Kemppainen will succeed STT’s editor-in-chief Minna Holopai.

Chief editors The editor-in-chief of Maaseudun Tulevaisuit has been elected as the chairman of the association (PTY). Jouni Kemppainen. The choice was made at the annual meeting of PTY on Wednesday.

“I have been selected, I thank you for the trust and I will do my best for a great association and Finnish journalism,” Kemppainen commented on his selection on Twitter.

Kemppainen’s predecessor was the editor-in-chief of Suomen Tietotoimisto (STT). Minna Holopainenwho announced last fall that he would step aside as chairman of PTY.

The Association of Chief Editors is a professional association of chief editors of Finnish news media and journalists working in similar positions. PTY takes a stand on journalistic questions and gives statements on legislative projects related to the media sector and freedom of speech.