Media | Jouko Jokinen criticizes HS and Iltalehti – Eats the ground from under the whole industry, says Erja Yläjärvi

“My confidence is very low,” said Yle's editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen about the journalism of HS and Iltalehti. The corresponding editors-in-chief of the newspapers commented on Jokinen's statements.

Mightily editor-in-chief responsible for news and current affairs Jouko Jokinen criticized Iltalehti and Helsingin Sanom on Wednesday morning Iltalehten in the interview.

“My trust in the journalism of Iltalehti and Hesar is currently very low,” Jokinen told Iltalehti.

“When the credit goes, it goes,” continued Jokinen, when Iltalehti asked for the reasons. Jokinen did not present any further reasons.

Perttu Kauppinen has been Iltalehti's editor-in-chief since 2021.

Iltalehti's editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen according to it is a bad thing that such an authoritative person as Yle's editor-in-chief makes such comments.

“It tends to undermine public trust in the news media.”

Jokinen did not agree to justify his claims to Iltalehti. Jokinen did not want to comment on the matter to HS.

Helsingin Sanomat the corresponding editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi I think it is seriously worrying that this kind of criticism is presented towards Helsingin Sanom without identifying or justifying it in any way.

“After Jouko Jokinen's own comments have received critical coverage,” says Yläjärvi.

According to Yläjärvi, the media can and should be criticized.

Yläjärvi says that Helsingin Sanomat always wants to carefully review situations where HS's operations have been deemed deficient. He considers the development in which trust in the media is constantly being questioned to be worrying.

“I don't want this kind of media discussion in Finland. I personally appreciate Yleisradio's journalism and I am really saddened by comments like this.”

In Yläjärvi's opinion, Jokinen eats the ground from under the entire field with his thoughtless actions.

Erja Yläjärvi was selected as the corresponding editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat in September 2023.

I shop according to Jokinen's comments remind me of last year's summer, when several politicians repeatedly publicly criticizes the media.

“There's no way to justify it, let's just say that it's not trusted,” Kauppinen continues.

Joki has been widely criticized within the industry after he strongly defended a retired journalist caught in the middle of the uproar Matti Kuuselaa.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told earlierthat criticism has also been presented by Jokinen's subordinates this week.

“Yes, sepeti can also work very well. In journalism, it is possible to imagine things, and I think it is clear to the readers that this has been done,” said Jokinen regarding the Kuusela case last on the weekend.

Later this week, Jokinen said In Ylen's story that he considers his comment a mistake.

On Wednesday in the morning, the working committee of Yle's supervisory board heard from Yle's editorial management. In addition to Jokinen, other journalists responsible for Yle were invited to the meeting.

“We received a report from the responsible editor-in-chief Jokis and other editors-in-chief. Jokinen apologized very openly, and I think quite strongly, for the kind of discussion that has now started from what he said. He specifically regretted his own words. I thought it was important”, says the working committee member who was present, a member of parliament from the Greens Maria Ohisalo.

HS has also not reached the chairman of Yle's board of directors Matti Apusta to comment.

Correction 27.3. 2:54 p.m.: Corrected quote from Jokinen's interview. The time of the interview was said to be the beginning of the week, but the interview was published over the weekend.