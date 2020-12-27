Media | Jimmy Lai, 72, is the most dangerous man in Hong Kong in the eyes of China

Founded by Jimmy Law, Apple Daily has grown into Hong Kong’s second most popular media and is of particular interest to young people.

From Hong Kong has been covered in gloomy news over the fall. There are several democracy activists either imprisoned or sentenced to imprisonment. The detainees are mostly young, like the leader of the independence movement Tony Chung, 19, and Agnes Chow, 24. Some of the charges sound arbitrary. Adam Ma, 30, is accused of singing. According to authorities, Ma has sung a song in favor of Hong Kong independence in various places.

In addition to young democracy activists, he is 72 years imprisoned Jimmy Laiaccused of conspiracy with a foreign power. The charges are apparently based on the law’s tweets and interviews, in which this has called on the rest of the world to impose sanctions against China.

In the eyes of the Chinese leadership, Jimmy Lai seems to be one of Hong Kong’s most dangerous men.

Jimmy Lain the life story is like a movie.

Jimmy Lai, Chinese Lai Chee-Ying, was born in December 1948 to a wealthy family in Guangzhou, southern China. A year later Maon led by the Communists seized power in China. The law family lost their property.

When Jimmy Lai was 12, he fled in a fishing boat to Hong Kong. Lai worked on a starvation salary in a clothing factory, but progressed in his twenties to management positions. The hardworking and inventive Lai eventually set up his own clothing factory and created the international fashion brand Giordano. He became immersive.

In the summer of 1989, the Chinese People’s Army crushed student demonstrations in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The massacre made the businessman an activist.

Jimmy Lai first founded the fierce magazine Next Magazine, and in 1995 he began publishing a daily newspaper called Apple Daily.

Apple Daily has grown into Hong Kong’s second most popular media. The magazine is so influential that pro-China parties have put pressure on companies to pull their ads out of the magazine. Apple Daily could be described as an “activist tabloid” whose content is a peculiar combination of celebrity stories, raffle news, and statements in defense of Hong Kong democracy.

The law magazine has succeeded, at least in part, in solving the challenge that most newspapers around the world are struggling with: how to get young readers interested or even pay for content?

Apple Dailya young people read because the magazine has become a kind of mouthpiece for Hong Kong protesters. The magazine has sometimes very directly encouraged people on the streets to demonstrate for democracy. Readers have also been enticed by imaginative news videos that young people dressed in school uniforms giggle in the morning subway. The videos utilize memes and humor, and they’ve done, too openly mocks the police who attacked the protesters.

This year, Apple Daily began publishing English version. The arrogance remains unchanged, although the situation of activists in Hong Kong is becoming more and more troublesome and the owner of the magazine has been arrested. A recent column in the magazine compares China’s new Bauhinia party to Norway’s Nazi puppet government by appointing them “Hong Kong Quislings”.

Jimmy Lai has over the years participated in demonstrations on the streets of Hong Kong and received their share of water cannons and tear gas. He is not a giving up type of person. Perhaps that is why Lai has been arrested for the fourth time this year.

In May, Jimmy Lai posted a tweet: “In the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) pressures, Hong Kongers have two options: move away or fight to the end. I’m going to fight. Hong Kong is my home. We are not afraid. ”Jaakko Lyytinen