Media | IS Henrik Kärkkäinen’s story about the hacking against Vastamo was awarded as the Story of the Year at the ongoing Grand Journalist Award Gala

By 2020 The winners of the Grand Journalist Award will be announced right now on Wednesday night in Helsinki. The gala on Yle TV1 and Areena will take place Piia Pasanen and Matti Rönkä. Because of the corona, the candidates themselves will not be on the spot at the gala this year.

The editor of Ilta-Sanomat’s digital section was chosen as the story of the year Heikki Kärkkäinen revelation Psychotherapy center About the hacking of the information center. After the revelation, Kärkkäinen also played a leading role in reporting the case and digging up new information.

As a journalist familiar with information security in Mikrobitti magazine, for example, Kärkkäinen made several commentary writings, which opened the exceptional features of the case to readers. The explanatory memorandum praises that Kärkkäinen’s reporting on a very sensitive topic, which was also new to the editors, was responsible and expert.

Hacking will be the future, and you have to be prepared for it, Kärkkäinen pointed out in the video shown at the gala.

HS was also nominated for the year Heikki Aittokoski a story published in the October issue of the Monthly Supplement A man on Mechelininkatu, where Aittokoski tells of a suicide on Mechelininkatu in Helsinki in 1979, and Karoliina Paananen and Jarno Liskin A story made by Suomen Kuvalehti, which revealed the Minister of Finance Katri Kulmunin has spent more than € 50,000 on two ministries for communication training.

Of the year the editor-in-chief of Ilmajoki magazine was chosen as a journalistic work Terhi Pirilä-Porvalin defending journalistic decision-making. Pirilä-Porvalia was pressured not to publish news about the participation of the municipal councilor in the council meeting, even though he was in a corona quarantine. Pirilä-Porvali did not bend, after which she was laid off.

He later resigned. The case sparked widespread debate and highlighted pressures, especially on the local press. Pirilä-Porvali showed that, as editor-in-chief committed to freedom of expression, he could not compromise in the face of any pressure.

“If you embark on the path of submitting to influential companies, there is no going back from that path,” Pirilä-Porvali commented on the video shown at the gala.

Helsingin Sanomat was also nominated for the Journalistic Work of the Year Susanna Reinboth and Yle News Special Project covid-19.

Susanna Reinboth appealed to the administrative court against the decision of the Central Criminal Police to conceal from the pre-trial investigation the names of the boss and other gang members of the criminal organization United Brotherhood. According to the Administrative Court, the police acted in violation of the Constitution and the Publicity Act. The police’s internal instructions are in conflict with the court’s decision.

“If the court’s decision becomes final, the decision will also scrap the Police Board’s encryption instructions more broadly,” the candidature is justified.

Yle’s Special Project covid-19 project wanted to expand information about the corona epidemic. Since March last year, the corona news has been able to be followed in Arabic, Kurdish, Persian and Somali.

“Such a project could not have been carried out by anyone other than YLE,” the explanatory memorandum states.

In addition, the entire Finnish media received praise from the jury for the journalism of the Crown Year, said the chairman of the award committee Riitta Pihlajamäki at the beginning of the gala.

Citizens were allowed to propose their own winning favorites by the end of 2020. An award committee made up of representatives from different media has selected three winners for each of these four categories. The same prize committee will also select the winners.

The award categories are Story of the Year, Journalist Act of the Year, Journalist Boss of the Year and Journalist of the Year. The prize money in each category is 10,000 euros.

The Grand Journalist Award is Finland’s most significant annual recognition for journalism. The purpose of the competition is to support and promote good journalism and to strengthen the position of responsible Finnish media in our society. The award, previously distributed by Bonnier, was transferred to the Association of Editor-in-Chief in 2019.

The award has been given in Finland since 2001. MTV, Sanoma and Yleisradio are responsible for organizing the competition alternately. This year, the responsibility for organizing lies with Yle.