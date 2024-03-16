Media | Is death a commodity for the media?

When reporting on Maria Jungner's death, new perspectives, headlines and stories followed each other. What had initially seemed like respecting the deceased, started to look like financing by death.

Mightily announcer by Maria Jungner the death was announced on Sunday, March 3. Traditional media picked up on the topic immediately, and social media channels were filled with participants.

Jungner was a familiar figure to Finns, even a close figure to some, from his years of work on Yle's various channels. He was in the public eye not only through his work, but also through his private life. His death was surprising and occurred at a relatively young age. Tieto shocked, touched and spoke. It was natural for the media to report on the death.

At its best reporting death is uplifting. The deceased's life work receives public recognition, the appreciation felt by people becomes visible. This seemed to be the case with Maria Jungner as well. Still, at some point the sound in my ears started to get louder.

There was a click, a click, and again and again a click.

New perspectives, headlines and stories followed each other. What had initially seemed like respecting the deceased, started to look like financing by death. Maybe it started to feel that way when the loves of Jungner's life were listed, or maybe when it was written about how “a nasty mistake had happened in Jungner's obituary”.

Death during the following week, Ilta-Sanomat wrote about the topic 26 times. Even last weekend, a week after the sad news came out, Jungner's name was the biggest headline in both afternoon newspapers. Ilta-Sanomat promised information about the deceased's “life tinged with sadness.”

Iltalehti, on the other hand, advertised that it had received a special interview from her ex-husband. The headline said that in the magazine he “reveals the background of the divorce.” The interview itself had probably been done, but by that time Iltalehti had already produced more than 20 stories about the death.

For comparison: Helsingin Sanomat wrote about the death six times.

Iltalehti has said that it measures the success of its stories using the so-called bucket model. Stories end up in buckets based on how many clicks they get, i.e. how many times the story is opened. Stories with more than 150,000 page views get into the best bucket, stories with less than 15,000 clicks get into the lowest category bucket.

To Tampere university researcher Pauliina Penttilä wrote last November in the Journalisti magazine, what the hunt for clicks looks like in the daily life of the editor: “There are four large screens attached to the ceiling of the news desk, there are five more on the back wall. They run a stream of information: Iltalehti's own audience analytics, front pages of foreign magazines, lists of the most popular stories in Ilta-Sanom, Helsingin Sanomat, Yelle and MTV Uutisten. They remind the editors of what was important: the news competition, the audience.”

Yleisradio flew a mourning flag in memory of Maria Jungner on Monday of last week.

Penttinen had joined the magazine as an observer as part of his research on how counting clicks and other monitoring of readers' behavior affects Finnish media's choice of topics, perspectives and headlines.

Readers and of course clicks are wanted in all Finnish media. The competition for the audience's time and attention is fierce.

When Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehti end up writing about a single death more than 20 times, it means that the topic has managed to interest readers. However, it is difficult to see what other news criteria, besides interest, the topic met only after the first stories. I don't know where story number 15 ended up anymore. Hardly any more for the most desired bucket of 150,000 readings, but maybe not yet for the bucket of the lowest category either.

Like Penttilä, I would like to have been a fly on the roof of one of the deliveries. I would have liked to hear what kind of journalistic discussions took place when digging for a new perspective on Maria Jungner's death. I would also have liked to hear if anyone brought up the fact that we were already approaching the border of the dirt pile.

The author works as a leading advisor at the consulting house Miltton.