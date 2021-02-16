Talking about the message of the media and its modern means of communication, especially in times of humanitarian crises and natural disasters, leads us to look closely and contemplate the nature of the era in which we live, and we mean, of course, the era or time after globalization – as it suffices to warn us that the distinct competition for globalization cannot come out. About starting from science, knowledge and technology – as long as we are talking about the role of the media – and it is sufficient for us to also contemplate the new beliefs brought about by the information and communication technology revolution and the accompanying institutional transformations, which are intended to be the ‘doctrine’ of the end of history and the birth of a new era that establishes a new system. Post-Corona System: the post-globalization doctrine, the global media community, the media and communication society, and the knowledge society. Perhaps we would not exaggerate whatsoever if we emphasized that the new victims of scientific developments, including the media, that the world is witnessing, will be those who are not yet aware of the philosophy of this formed and unstable system, or who do not have the ability to raise the challenges of the new and future situation, and at the forefront of these victims will be Third world countries, especially since the institutions of the seventies lost their recruiting capacity, and most of their arguments that institutionalized the center are in international media relations, if not at the level of practice, then at least at the level of discourse, as indicated by the Moroccan researcher specializing in media and communication sciences, Dr. Yahya Yahyaoui. .

The media and modern means of communication have a pivotal role in establishing the principles of constructive dialogue between followers of monotheistic religions and positivist philosophies, by reducing the circle of disagreement and conflict, and bringing points of view closer to confronting calls for extremism and hatred, and abandoning the role of the “silent devil” who is afraid to speak the word of truth and expose the vanities of the rhetoric of militancy for violence and terrorism, It seeks to seek safety and the style of the ostrich, and not to allow seditioners to exploit the media to promote their calls, because today and after the communication revolution, especially in the Internet field, shortcomings and shortcomings are no longer confined to the summit, but rather the responsibility of the street and civil organizations as individuals and societies has become large and direct to communicate with the world and the West (And public opinion) in particular, by expressing its opinion and opening the door for dialogue through this apparatus, whose messages calling for peace and goodness can reach all people around the world, from leaders, representatives and businessmen to ordinary citizens.

The media is at the forefront of the important means to instill the values ​​of mutual respect between civilizations and cultures in the souls of individuals and groups, and the media in this regard is the audio, read and visual media, and all the developments in the means of communication and information, given that modern media has eliminated time and space. And it has become, with the information it carries, reaching every place in the world, and at the same moment in which the event occurs, and from here, these means have a very important and profound effect on large sectors of the world’s people. Escape from facing its consequences, to the extent that it has become urgent to exploit it by officials, while evoking the primacy of the true will, and whether it aims to encourage dialogue or sow the seeds of conflict.

The media has a fundamental role in transmitting the results of dialogue between followers of religions and cultures to the street and integrating it into the general culture, so that society is affected, and becomes part of its behavior and formation, meaning that the media is the window to the cultural milieu for societies, generations and peoples, so the media are the ones who must contribute to forming an informed public opinion He is able to comprehend the circumstances and the circumstances of the current stage, and that any deviation from the traditional tradition and general custom through the “intentional” ideological or “enlightening” arguments may threaten the foundations of the national character.

In spite of the marked difference between religions and their beliefs, the civilization message of the media is to highlight the human commonality between the human beings is very large .. The common ground is large, which obliges the wise people of every sect to extinguish the fires caused by the kidnappers of religions. The centuries before you first gave the rest forbid corruption on earth, except for a few of those who saved us from them, and follow those who wronged what they were rich in and were criminals ».