Iran has strengthened its air defense systems around its nuclear facilities as a precaution against possible missile strikes by the United States before the departure of incumbent President Donald Trump.

According to TASS, this, with reference to sources, said the Kuwait newspaper Al Qabas

According to her, Iran is strengthening its missile defense defense, and “anti-aircraft systems and radar equipment of the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the armed forces) are responsible for the protection of objects.”

The publication also claims that Iran has used its entire anti-aircraft potential to repel a possible air strike. So, near the nuclear facility in Fordow deployed long-range air defense systems Bavar-373 and air defense system “Cub”.