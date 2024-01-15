Monday, January 15, 2024
Media: Iran has carried out missile strikes on Iraq and Syria

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Media: Iran has carried out missile strikes on Iraq and Syria

According to the Revolutionary Guard's media website, the Syrian attacks were a response to two suicide bombings in Iran earlier this month.

Iran's the Revolutionary Guard has carried out missile strikes in Syria and Iraq, Iranian state media reported.

According to Iran's official news agency Irna, missiles destroyed a spy headquarters in Arbil, Iraq, and missiles were also fired at a gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.

In Syria, according to the Guard, the attacks were carried out on targets where commanders of groups linked to recent terrorist activities, and especially the terrorist organization ISIS, have gathered, says the Guard's own Sepah News media website.

According to the site, the Syrian attacks were in response to two suicide bombings in Iran earlier this month. Isis has said it was behind these previous attacks.

