Columnist Doug Bandow in an article for the portal The American Conservative called US President Joe Biden a foreign policy alcoholic because his behavior on the world stage is not logical. And this, in turn, leads Washington to a crisis of maintaining world influence.

“President Joe Biden is the foreign policy equivalent of an alcoholic. He can’t get enough of United States interference in the affairs of the world. Although he pulled American troops out of the endless Afghan turmoil, dragged the US into a dangerous proxy conflict with Russia, announced he was ready to fight China over Taiwan, and threatened Iran with attack. Where does he get the money needed to participate in so many conflicts? The US is heading towards national bankruptcy,” he wrote on Thursday, August 4.

Bandow believes that no country in which an economic crisis is unfolding behaves in this case as aggressively as the United States of America.

“None of them (other countries – Ed.) continue to try to dominate the world like a colossus, subsidizing the defense of near and far allies, intervening in remote hot spots that are of little importance to their peoples, ordering other countries to obey their dictates. <…> How long will Washington allow itself to play such an inflated international role?” – the author of the material was indignant.

He also stated that “Americans will have to prioritize and decide if they want to continue playing ‘world cop’ as the financial crisis hits Washington.”

“Conflict is sometimes necessary, but for America it has become a stupid, almost frivolous matter of choice. An endless global war on terror has been terrible, but a conflict with Russia or China, or even North Korea or Iran, will be far worse. The looming debt crisis will have at least one positive moment: it will force Americans to finally rethink US foreign policy, ”the author of the article stated.

A day earlier, on television, Fox News host Karl Rove stressed that the US Democratic Party will not allow the current head of the country, Biden, to be elected for another presidential term in 2024.

On July 6, Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi accused Biden of fomenting a world war. According to her, “only lazy people don’t talk about it today.”

On June 21, former President of the United States Donald Trump said that Biden’s actions in the crisis in Ukraine could end in a world war. He called the current administration’s policies insane.

Biden’s lowest rating was recorded in May. It amounted to 36%.