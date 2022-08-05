Media | In the online attack on STT, customers’ names and phone numbers could have been leaked

On Friday, STT told its text message customers about the possibility of data leakage.

5.8. 20:41

news- and photo agency STT says that the names and phone numbers of its text message service customers may have been leaked in last week’s cyber attack.

“It’s one of those potential data leaks that we can’t rule out,” editor-in-chief Minna Holopainen says in STT’s news.

STT was the target of an online attack last week on the night before Friday. The attack was carried out with the help of ransomware, and a cybercriminal group named LV has claimed responsibility. The police are investigating the matter as a data breach and disruption of the information system.

It is from STT previously told, that the possibility of a data leak cannot be ruled out. However, according to the company, source protection has not been compromised.

STT told its text message customers about the possibility of data leakage on Friday morning. The matter was reported via text message after STT’s text message service had been started following the attack.

According to the news agency, customers can decide for themselves, based on the message, whether they need to change their phone number, for example.

“So far, no information has been leaked to the public,” says Holopainen in STT’s news.

According to Holopainen, the number of subscribers to STT’s text message services is around a thousand. The services are used, among other things, by the parliament.