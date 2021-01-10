At least one Japanese resident died and another 76 were injured due to snowfall on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan, the TV channel reports. NHK…

According to the channel, most of the incidents with the victims were associated with falling snow from roofs and trees. In addition, incidents were recorded during snow removal.

Snowfalls in Japan have continued since the middle of this week. Due to bad weather, the country’s airlines have canceled more than 500 scheduled flights.

Fukui Prefecture officials have called on the military to help free the vehicles and clear the traffic jam that has trapped more than 500 vehicles. Niigata prefecture leaders have asked the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to send troops to the region to clean the roofs of nursing homes that could collapse under the weight of snow.