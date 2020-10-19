In the Japanese city of Kaga, a bear entered a large shopping center, the TV channel reports NHK…

The incident took place today in a settlement located in Ishikawa Prefecture on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan. The employees and visitors of the shopping center were immediately evacuated. Now the predator, which is about one and a half meters tall, is still in the building.

They are trying to track his location using video cameras installed in the shopping center. In addition, a drone with a camera was launched into the building. The shopping center was cordoned off by the police. People who are in the residential buildings and restaurants located near the scene were called for maximum caution.

Presumably, the beast entered the shopping center before starting to work through the rear entrance used to deliver goods.

On October 17, in Ishikawa Prefecture, another bear injured three people in one of the settlements. Prior to that, in the area of ​​the city of Hakusan, four people were injured from the attack of the same predator.