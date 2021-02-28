In Iraq, as a result of the explosion of a car bomb in one of the settlements near the administrative center of Anbar province, the city of Ramadi, seven people were killed, at least 11 were injured, the TV channel reports. Al-Sumaria.

It is reported that a pickup truck loaded with explosives was found in the Hadit area near the meeting point of local tribal militias with the Iraqi military. When the sappers tried to clear it, an explosion thundered. Among the dead were the commander of a sapper group and six tribal fighters.

It is noted that the car was left by the militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in the Russian Federation).