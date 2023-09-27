In many countries of the world, especially the countries that climbed the media ladder due to the reality of the image that does not match its origin, but due to the power, strictness and tyranny of the media, these countries were able to occupy a high and distinguished position, even if only as a plastic image that tempts and does not benefit.

While in the Emirates, we find the media is the wheel that makes the effort to comply with the broad strides made by the Emirates, in the pivotal areas of “politics – economics – social life.” These are the axes on which the renaissance of the Emirates is based, and advances its movement in the world, and these are living examples that express the role of man. In moving stagnant water, and its ability to transform salty water into fresh, albuminous water.

Today in the Emirates, leadership is leading the way towards creating a strong, creative, innovative human being, interested in reshaping his life, to suit the global conditions that are rapidly moving into the future, riding on development with the idea of ​​“to be or not to be”. There is no place today for those left behind, and no voice today for those who They burrow under the quilt and want to reach out.

The UAE depends on the media, as a vessel that carries what it produces, and it is supported in the world by a loud voice that is respected far and wide.

The UAE and the media are united for one goal and no other, which is to communicate with others in a way that achieves harmony between reality and imagination.

The UAE walks side by side with the media, like two pillars that raise the ceiling, like two stars that light up the sky.

This is the characteristic of wise leadership, and this is the image that the Emirates appears in the world, without frills or cosmetics. Rather, it is the real Emirates in its emergence, in its origins, and in its historical journey since the dawn of its founding.

Media professionals, bearers of torches of light, people with a creative passion, today they are in this gathering of values, in this celebration of the word, they see themselves in the mirror of the Emirates, the bright image, and they see in their pens flags and its flag is a country that achieved itself with the strength of self-belief and its ability to overcome obstacles and overcome pitfalls. The air, and reaching the cloud, with dreams of the seas and oceans, which open ways for the cloud to rain down, and to fertilize its conscience in a way that makes life continue and embrace, and makes man the greatest partner in building this great wall, the wall of love between the components of existence.

The UAE achieved its achievement by recognizing that nothing is impossible to achieve, and the media came to bear witness to this renaissance, in solidarity with the Emirati conscience that brought about this miracle.

Today, as we are at this joyful global wedding, today the Emirates welcomes Arab and international minds, placing its civilizational achievements on the table for research and insight, and with all pride, receives a smile of joy on the faces of those who love hope and the pioneers of renaissance in this world.