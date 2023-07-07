Media | Iltalehti found out the mistakes of Ukraine news – There is no more trust in the assistant, says editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen

“I simply no longer have the confidence to keep articles available to the public,” says Iltalehti’s editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen. The chairman of the Public Word Council, Eero Hyvönen, considers unreliability a “pretty good” reason for removing articles.

Evening newspaper announced yesterday Thursday statement, which concerns the erroneous Ukraine articles published in the magazine. An explanation by errors were found in sixteen Ukrainian assistants Anatoly Sharan From an article written for Iltalehti.

Evening newspaper deleted in May, a total of 33 articles about the war in Ukraine were removed from its website, when the magazine became aware of ambiguities related to the images of the articles.

Also according to the report published yesterday, the vast majority of the verifiable errors in the stories concerned the images used in them, which the journalist had claimed as his own. IL special editor, military historian Emil Kastehelmi search for image matches and confirmations for clarification.

Iltalehten editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen wrote Thursday in the editorialthat the ambiguities in the stories led to a lack of trust, which is why the magazine ended up removing the articles from its website.

Incorrect articles will not be returned to Iltalehti’s pages.

In addition to the errors related to the pictures, the Ukrainian journalist’s articles showed factual errors and, in particular, ambiguities regarding the journalist’s way of expression.

Iltalehten Anatolii Shara admits that he deviated from the practices of war journalism, “in order to offer the Finnish public first-hand information directly from the front of the war.”

Shara, who no longer works as IL’s assistant, apologizes for her actions in the report.

JSN chairman Eero Hyvönen considers Iltalehti's report a good thing.

MEDIA chairman of the self-regulatory body Public Speech Council (JSN). Eero Hyvönen commented on Iltalehti’s report to HS:

“This is a good step in the direction of transparency and seems to implement point 20 of the Journalist’s instructions better than simply removing stories.”

The journalist’s instructions section 20 states that “to correct an error, it is not enough to remove the incorrect information or story, but the public must be informed about the error and how and when it was corrected”.

Hyvönen states that, based on the report, the assistant’s photo fraud has been extremely extensive, and casts a shadow over the textual content of the articles as well. All the more reason it is good that Iltalehti started to investigate the matter.

“Hopefully source criticism will be more careful in the future, because especially when playing with different propaganda, the facts must be correct or uncertainty must be admitted. Otherwise, a situation can arise that erodes the credibility of the media,” says Hyvönen.

Repeated mistakes make dents in the reliability of the media.

“Even for a trusted magazine, it can be difficult, and previous good work is no guarantee of quality,” he says.

of HS in an interview on May 30 Hyvönen told that he wished Iltalehti would have kept the articles on its pages in case a complaint is made to JSN.

“Even old things are history, which should not be interfered with without proper justification,” he says now.

So far, according to Hyvönen, there have been no complaints about Ukraine news. JSN does not process complaints about things that are more than three months old without a special reason.

Hyvönen says that the magazine has no obligation to put once-deleted articles back on its pages. The decision to remove incorrect stories is ultimately the editor-in-chief’s, but there must be a journalistic justification for the removal.

“In the case of Iltalehti, the unreliability of this class has been a pretty good reason in my opinion,” he says.

Iltalehti’s editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen.

Editor-in-chief of Iltalehti Perttu Kauppinen tells HS on the phone on Friday that it was decided to remove the articles written by Shara from Iltalehti’s pages in their entirety because there was no watertight way to ensure that their content was sufficiently correct or incorrect.

“If a person is basically ready to lie as much as Shara lied about the pictures she sent, it is very difficult for me to trust her other work as well. Why would he have lied only about the pictures, but not about the rest?” The shopkeeper asks.

According to the report published by Iltalehti on Thursday, some factual errors were found in the text content of the articles.

“Then there was a lot like that wherever he happened to go, an incredible amount of all kinds always happened. One can doubt that it can all be true, but we have no way of verifying it. And on the other hand, we also have no means of proving that those descriptions are not true,” says Kauppinen.

According to Kauppinen, it was easier to find out the errors related to the pictures sent by Shara than the factual errors in the articles themselves.

“For example, it is impossible to check afterwards the interviews that have not been recorded, in which he has interviewed a Ukrainian soldier appearing under a pseudonym.”

The merchant says, that Shara provided Iltalehti with the contact information of people who could have verified that Shara was in a certain place at a certain time. However, the contact information did not end up being used.

“At the end of the day, its evidentiary value is quite small if we call a number to a Ukrainian person and ask if Anatolii Shara was somewhere at a certain time.”

Articles written by Shara have also been published on the pages of the large German daily Die Welt. They are partially made from the same story gigs as the articles removed from Iltalehti’s pages. Die Welt also discovered that the pictures provided by Shara were not what they were said to be, but unlike Iltalehti, Die Welt only ended up removing the pictures from the articles.

“I know that such verification has been done in Germany, that phone calls have been made and someone has been told that the assistant has been where he said he was,” says Kauppinen.

“For me, it’s not a sufficient assurance. I simply no longer have the confidence to keep articles available to the public.”

Russia’s large-scale invasion after the start, Shara started to keep a personal diary for Iltalehte, after which she wrote other things for Iltalehte. Before that, his role as Iltalehti’s assistant was to act as a local guide and interpreter who helped Iltalehti’s journalists working in Ukraine.

In accordance with Hyvönen’s wishes, the articles are still in storage, according to Kauppinen.