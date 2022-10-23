Tepic.- The Municipal President of Tepic, Geraldine Ponce was dissatisfied with media who called Nayarit“sparsely populated between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán” since it is an important place where millions of Mexicans live.

The media shared the information obtained from the Associated Press Agencyin a note published today, with a focus on the natural phenomenon that is being witnessed in Mexico, they mentioned “The Hurricane “Roslyn” impacted a sparsely populated area of ​​Mexico’s Pacific coast between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan on Sunday, and quickly moved inland.”

through the account of FacebookIng. Geraldine Ponce explained her annoyance before the magazine, along with a screenshot of the magazine’s name, she commented, “It is worth clarifying what was published in the Process Magazine: the” sparsely populated area between Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán “Where Hurricane Roslyn hit, it’s called Nayarit and it has 1.25 million Mexicans.”

That they say that it is “a sparsely populated area generated great impact, because in social networks they began to be upset, since that place they were talking about refers to Nayarit, which, according to INEGI statistics, in 2020 there were registered 1,235 million inhabitants.

Likewise, the president of the capital of Nayarit mentioned, “Also clarify that San Blas is an important tourist, historical municipality, which was the first port of our country becoming the bridge between Europe and Asia, and not a” fishing village ” .

This after, on the same note of APin the text they mentioned, “The hurricane made landfall north of the fishing village of San Blas, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Puerto Vallarta.”

In the publication he shared on Facebook, images of the damage caused by Hurricane Roslyn in the city of Tepic could be seen, including flooding, fallen trees, decomposed senators, President Ponce mentioned that she waits for next week, everything returns to normal .

