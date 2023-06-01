Media | Hufvudstadsbladet gets a Swedish main owner

Bonnier News will become the main owner of the company, whose minority is owned by KSF Media, which publishes Hufvudstadsbladet.

Finland’s biggest the Swedish-language newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet (HBL) gets a Swedish majority owner. Bonnier News will become the main owner of the company, the minority of which is owned by KSF Media, which publishes the newspaper. Bonnier will own 51 percent of the planned company and KSF Media will own 49 percent.

Until now, KSF Media has been completely owned by the Konstsamfundet association. Chairman of the Board of Konstsamfundet Gunvor Kronman emphasized later on Thursday to HSthat even if there are changes, it is the same old company.

“This is not a new company. It is still KSF Media, which in itself is changing its name to HBL Media. This ownership base is being expanded,” he says.

Read more: Swedish ownership does not make HBL Swedish, says Konstsamfundet’s board chairman

Konstsamfundet has annually supported KSF Media with 2.5–3.5 million euros. The support will remain at a similar level even when the new cooperation is implemented.

Designed by the company the business will be managed in the future by the editor-in-chief and business area manager of the Swedish Dagens Nyheter Peter Wolodarski. He will also become the chairman of the board of HBL Media.

The magazine’s content is still decided in Finland, emphasizes the CEO of KSF Media Anna Hellerstedt.

“Deliveries are managed from Finland as before, and Hufvudstadsbladet’s editor-in-chief is still HBL, VN [Västra Nyland] and ÖN [Östnyland] responsible editor-in-chief”, he says in the press release.

The implementation of the arrangement requires the approval of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Correction 1.6. 7:01 p.m.: Removed the mention of the new company from the article and added the comments of Gunvor Kronman, chairman of Konstsamfundet’s board, that it is not a new company.

Correction 1.6. 10:20 a.m.: Bonnier News does not buy the majority of KSF Media, but becomes the main owner of the new company, of which KSF Media owns 49 percent. 10.47: Konstsamfundet is an association, not a foundation.