Media | HS’s updated news coverage of the coronavirus has been read 63 million times – here are the 15 most read stories of the year

Coronavirus pandemic has also manifested itself in the thirst for information of HS readers about the virus that has kneeled the world.

Helsingin Sanomat up-to-date news coverage of the coronavirus has been read a total of about 63 million times this year.

The follow-up story, which provides the latest information on the virus and its effects, began on Thursday, March 12th. The Finnish government said at the time that all gatherings of more than 500 people would be canceled, and the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) recommended that citizens avoid close contact and hobbies. The epidemic was just beginning, as a total of 109 coronavirus infections had been diagnosed in Finland by that date. The night before, the President of the United States Donald Trump had banned travel from Europe to the United States.

In March, coronavirus surveillance was read a maximum of more than three million times a week, and since then it has been among HS’s most read stories day in and day out.

Coronavirus appears strongly in the list of HS’s most read stuff anyway.

Here is a list of the 15 stories that garnered the most readers after corona tracking:

1. This is how the coronavirus works in the body – the graphics show the progression of the disease

2. Hidden on Surfaces – HS figured out how dirty the surfaces we touch on a daily basis are

3. Experts agree: successful people are now united by a quality that was not valued at all until a couple of years ago

4. Why can’t we meet each other? The graphics show how effectively social isolation prevents the virus from spreading

5. Two years ago, the WHO warned of a threatening disease to humanity, X, which is set in motion from a wild animal in a country like China, spreading tremendously fast, confusing the economy and killing – How could they know?

6. The opening of the Hertsi shopping center in Helsinki caused a crowd despite the coronavirus – the deputy mayor made a serious call to the shopping center director

7. HS’s supplier washed up on a strawberry farm that would not rotate without Ukrainian seasonal workers – It became clear why not work with Finnish forces

8. The apartment building fell into disrepair and no one wanted it – then strange shops began and soon the house was a nest for criminals

9. “There are an unreasonable number of people on the streets at the moment” – your photo report shows what the life of the homeless in Helsinki is like now that everything is closed

10. Change these things in your daily life – HS has compiled 24 guidelines for action at home, in commerce and on public transport

11. Hundreds of “ghost boats” with only corpses have drifted off the coast of Japan – Finally, what happened to the dead North Koreans

12. 25 years ago, a TV program started, which young people all over Finland talked about – The authors of the program tell HS about events that left some lifelong traumas

13. Russian Billionaire Sends Three Journalists to Investigate Russian Mercenaries – Journalists Killed, and Charging Story Behind Official Truth

14. The white “blog home” became a curse word: These second-hand valuables are being hunted by fashion-conscious people this year

15. “The initial phase has shown that this disease is something strange” – The doctor tells in a podcast about his work in the coronary patient ward in Helsinki