Media | HS’s Tax Machine was awarded the Ice Scratch Award: a recognition for promoting transparency in society

Since 1999, the HS Tax Machine has been compiling data on how much high-income earners earn and pay taxes.

Investigative The Journalism Association awarded this year’s Ice Scratch Award To the Tax Machine of Helsingin Sanomat.

The Ice Scrap Award is presented in recognition of promoting transparency in society. The award was announced Friday night at the Tutki conference evening party.

Developed and maintained by HS, the Tax Machine tells you, for example, how much high-income people pay tax and whether they receive earned or capital income. The free online tax machine has been compiling information on the Finns who have received the most income since 1999.

From the tax machine may request information on income recipients whose taxable income in the tax year was at least EUR 150,000. There is information on the earnings or capital income received by about 18,000 Finns every year. Tax machine can be searched for, inter alia, the name, title, province, year of birth or gender.

Data for the tax year are always published in November of the following year. When the latest information is published in the Tax Machine, Finns will search hundreds of thousands of tax information there in one day.

For a couple of decades, Verokokone has been developed by a number of Helsingin Sanomat managers, editors, datadesk professionals and coders.

The HS publishes tax information because the information helps to control those in power, which is one of the tasks of the media in a democracy.

Tax machine has helped journalists, for example, to get the information they need about those in power quickly and also outside office hours.

Among other things, public tax information revealed in 2017 that some Mountain councilors who have moved to Portugal has not paid taxes on its annual pensions of EUR 400 000 to 600 000. In 2015, open tax data revealed, for example, that that of the highest paid a woman’s euro is 88 cents.

The tax machine has also been helpful in academic research. Published in 2019 High-income research the basic material is from the Tax Machine. Using the data, the researchers classified three mechanisms of prosperity in Finland and found the interviewees in their research.

The next tax information will be released on November 3, when the 2019 tax information will become public.

In 2019, the Tax Administration gave Finns the opportunity to request the removal of their tax information from lists compiled by the taxpayer, which the taxpayer annually provides to the media. These are well-income Finns, ie more than 100,000 euros a year. Last year, 231 Finns applied for and received a ban from the Tax Administration.

The media has criticized the Tax Administration’s decision because it makes it difficult for journalists to obtain comprehensive information about Finland’s high-income earners.