Media | HS Vision is open, this is it: diamond stuff, stock exchange service, news, columns about the core of the economy

HS economy the contents have been renewed. An entirely new economic and technology media brand, HS Visio, has begun to emerge. At the same time, HS’s economic news is diversifying. Stock quotes and market information become an integral part of HS’s online news service.

You can also notice the change in appearance. The financial section of the HS website has changed color from familiar magazines to pink, and improvements have been made to the layout to increase reading speed and efficiency.

But what has all changed and where can new content be found?

1. Diamond stuff

At the core of HS Vision are diamond stuff that takes you deep into the world of economics, technology, investing or management. Diamond stories appear steadily throughout the week, showcasing companies, people and innovations from both the core of the economy and the latest phenomena. Diamond stories can be read with HS’s digital subscription.

In today’s online stories, HS Vision editors, among others introduce 35 young professionalswho are pioneers in their field. They tell you what companies or other professionals should be prepared for in the future.

35 visions special article presents the factors of the future.­

Ville Laaksonen follow when Polen owner Leo Kokkonen you drive factory hall.­

The article goes through the graphics by means of Pole geometry and driving positions.­

Leo Kokkonen Polen plant descriptions in the studio.­

In another story, a reporter Niclas Storås talks about the Finnish Pole mountain bike company, whose radically new types of bike models are now being copied by industry companies around the world. Supplier Alex af Heurlin in turn considers raw materials as an investment target in its market analysis and supplier Elina Lappalainen reports the result of the Slush event for the corona year.

2. News and Stock Exchange Service

HS’s online financial news section is also being renewed today. The number of economic news stories is increasing.

In addition, key stock market and market data will henceforth be found in the tape at the top of all things in the economy. Market information also compiled for own service, from which the development of stocks and stock indices can be monitored at any time. Twice a day, users of the HS application receive a news alert that summarizes the relevant Company News and the market situation on their phone from key events on the stock exchange. You can access the stock exchange service here.

New elements that show key information about companies are starting to appear in HS’s stuff. Here is an example of Nokia:

3. Podcasts

HS Vision also has a strong voice. Tuomas Peltomäki and Antti Tiaisen produced by the daily HS Vision news podcast provides essential information on what the world of economics, technology, international news and politics needs to know today. In addition, the news podcast takes you deeper into each day’s top topic. The podcast can be listened to every morning on the main podcast services and on the HS website.

The daily podcast starts on Monday, March 8th and you can subscribe to it now from these links for example About Spotify, Suplasta, From Apple’s page, From Google or other podcast services.

In addition, HS Vision will begin publishing a number of already known non-HS podcasts. Leadcastpodcast focuses on leadership, Futucast future and Foreign politician foreign policy. Coffee for a button The podcast, on the other hand, learns about technology.

4. Columnists

A number of columnists from the core of the economy also write about HS Vision. The first founder of Supercell Ilkka Paananen the column will appear today. You can read it here.

HS Vision is also written by the head coach of the Finnish basketball team Henrik Dettmann, Founder of Upright Corporate Responsibility Company Annu Nieminen, The Finnish influence of Silicon Valley Mårten Mickos, Mikko Mäkinen, founder of the Nomad investment company, lawyer Matti Tyynysniemi, food courier service Juhani Mykkänen, one of the founders of Wolt, entrepreneur Elina Seppäläand HS’s London correspondent Annamari Sipilä.

Ilkka Paananen, CEO of Supercell, is one of HS Vision’s columnists.­

5. Leaf

On paper, HS Visio will be published on Saturdays as part of HS’s current paper magazine subscription. Paper HS Vision brings together the best diamond stories on the web, columnist texts, market analysis and other relevant content. The approximately 24-page supplement will be published throughout the year and will replace the HS Saturday supplement with paper. The first paper HS Vision will be released on Saturday, March 6th.