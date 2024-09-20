Media | HS Visio will be renewed at the beginning of October – Lohenpunainen liite will end, articles will also be available on weekdays and Sundays in the future

Media|HS Vision’s salmon-red print supplement will cease, but efforts are being made to increase the amount of financial content both online and in the newspaper. Among other things, a new weekly podcast and newsletter are coming.

HS Vision renews at the beginning of October. The salmon pink Saturday print supplement will stop appearing and articles will start to be published under the HS Vision brand as part of HS’s main magazine.

The purpose of the change is also to offer the newspaper’s readers HS Vision’s financial content more up-to-date than at present. The focus of the publications is on Saturday and Sunday reading packages, but HS Vision articles will also be published on weekdays in the future.

“As a result of the reform, the aim is to increase and diversify the number of financial contents of HS and HS Vision. High-quality financial journalism that opens up new perspectives is very important to our readers,” says HS’s editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi.

HS Vision red paper is produced by only one paper mill in Europe. That is why it has been transported to Finland from Germany.

HS Vision editors Alex af Heurlin and Elina Lappalainen start running a weekly podcast and newsletter.

HS Vision the contents are also diversified online. In addition to carefully prepared economic articles, personal photos and analyses, HS Visio will also take a sharper view of the phenomena of the international economy and working life in the future.

At the beginning of October, HS Visio will renew its newsletter and start a weekly podcast. In the HS Visio podcast, reporters Elina Lappalainen and Alex af Heurlin talk about the most important economic topics of the week and take a look behind the scenes of the financial world.

The newsletter run by Lappalainen and af Heurlin breaks down the topic of the week and offers the contents of HS Vision in one package.

“Visio will continue to be an energetic, in-depth and edgy challenger to Finnish financial journalism. We want to dig deeper than the surface and create topics of conversation”, says HS Vision’s foreman who started in May Anssi Miettinen. He previously managed HS’s social feature content and investigative journalism.

Miettinen’s team includes journalists who have worked at HS Visio since its foundation Emil EloAlex af Heurlin, Elina Lappalainen, Anu-Elina Lehti, Tuomas Niskakangas and Niclas Storås.