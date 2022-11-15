Media | HS starts publishing Finland’s first fully digital magazine: Such is Sport Digi

Sport Digi can be ordered by e-mail, and it appears once a week. It is free for all digital subscribers of Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper starts publishing Finland’s first fully digital magazine. The magazine is Sport Digi, a magazine specializing in wellness and exercise, and its first issue will be sent to subscribers’ e-mails on Friday, November 18. At the same time, Sport’s print magazine will cease to appear.

Sport, published as part of Helsingin Sanomat, has been increasing its digital readership for several years. Many of Sport’s articles have often ended up on the list of Helsingin Sanomat’s most read articles. Sport is for example cut open the down too, took Baba Lybeck to magnetic pictures in order to find out how exercise is reflected in the brain and how it affects the maintenance of running motivation by producing an 8-part, listenable Running school.

Now the process is completely digital.

“The media usage habits of young commuters have moved from print to mobile phones. It’s only natural that Sport follows behind,” says Helsingin Sanomat’s director responsible for journalistic development Esa Mäkinen.

Completely digital the product enables a variety of narratives for the delivery, which is not possible in the print story. Video and audio are especially useful for training and wellness topics. For example, it is much easier to show a training exercise as a video than as a picture, and a relaxation exercise works better when listened to than read.

“Helsingin Sanomat is a pioneer in digital storytelling, and on top of long-term digital development, we are now able to launch a completely new product,” says Helsingin Sanomat’s head of lifestyle editorial Merituuli Saikkonen.

Sport Digi is a product appearing in e-mail that helps the reader take care of himself. Every week, the product offers subscribers several big stories about well-being and recovery, inspiring life stories, content to listen to, and three healthy recipes.

Sport Digi is published once a week for subscribers, and it is free of charge for all Helsingin Sanomat subscribers. You can order Sport Digi for yourself from here.

Sport Digi is produced by Helsingin Sanomat’s lifestyle department. The team includes the news manager Essi Lehtothe producers Eliisa Aikkila and Pauliina Romppanengraphic designer Terhi Montonen and lifestyle delivery manager Merituuli Saikkonen.

The change has no personnel impact, but Sport’s creators will continue working on digital content. All Sport Digi stories can also be found on the bottom page www.hs.fi/sportdigi.