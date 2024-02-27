Media | Helsingin Sanomat will start change negotiations, the need for a reduction of at most 20

HS also says that it will switch to the model of two editors-in-chief. Due to the change, Laura Saarikoski, editor-in-chief of in-depth content, has resigned from Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper initiates an organizational reform with which it aims to simplify the operating method and accelerate digital growth.

The changes may lead to changes in job descriptions and a reduction of at most twenty jobs, says Sanoma Media Finland, which publishes HS.

According to the company, the goal is to clarify management structures and increase the number of journalists who write. HS's new organization is supposed to be based on smaller content teams instead of departments of the printed magazine.

The scope of the change negotiations includes the entire staff of HS, with the exception of some exceptions, such as editorial and opinion editorial.

“Our goal is an organization that truly responds to the change in consumption. Our delivery is complex and the structures are largely from the time before the digital transformation”, says HS's editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi in the bulletin.

According to Yläjärvi, in connection with the reforms, it is also intended to strengthen some subject areas. Areas to be strengthened include economy and politics and literature.

“Finland is changing quickly, so delivery must also be able to react faster, for example by forming new supplier groups in special situations. Podcasts and the development of journalistic artificial intelligence will be introduced as a permanent part of the delivery.”

Changes the management of HS is also targeted. The current division of the organization into a news line and a separate in-depth line will end.

The newspaper says it will switch to the model of two editors-in-chief. Due to the change, editor-in-chief of in-depth content Laura Saarikoski has resigned from the service of Helsingin Sanomat. In addition to the editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi, Saarikoski and the news editor-in-chief have worked at HS Antero Mukka.

“Three editors-in-chief have been an exception in the Nordic media market. We have agreed with Laura Saarikoski on the matter in good spirit. Laura is one of Finland's leading journalists and has had a long and rewarding career at Helsingin Sanomat, for which I am very grateful,” says Yläjärvi in ​​the press release.

HS At the same time, publishing company Sanoma Media Finland will also start change negotiations in its B2B organization, which sells advertising space and marketing solutions. In these operations, the company says it is increasing customer focus and looking for ways to make work more efficient.

In a B2B organization, the changes can lead to a reduction of 25 work tasks at most.