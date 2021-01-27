Media | Helsingin Sanomat reaches more than 2.1 million Finns every week, is Finland’s largest paid news media

The Corona Year strongly increased the demand for high-quality and reliable journalism. HS is Finland’s largest on-demand news media.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reaches more than 2.1 million Finns every week in its various channels, according to a recent National Media Survey.

Last year, an average of 721,000 readers read the printed Helsingin Sanomat or a similar digital visual magazine every day. HS’s Monthly Supplement increased its readership to 887,000. Almost 190,000 Finns still read HS Week. Tiede magazine, edited by Helsingin Sanomat, increased its readership to 279,000 during the year.

The corona situation strongly increased the use of HS’s website. The popularity of both the print magazine and digital subscriptions has also developed favorably.

“It is clear that the demand for high-quality fact-based journalism is growing. Both the corona pandemic and the U.S. presidential election increased the need for reliable information. It created a peak in demand for journalism, which we were clearly able to meet, ”says HS’s editor-in-chief. Kaius Niemi.

In the HS.fi service recorded several record weeks during the past year. The magazine also opened a large part of the corona content relevant to citizens’ information needs for non-subscribers to read.

Helsingin Sanomat updated news coverage of the coronavirus read a total of more than 63 million times during the year.

A follow-up story on the latest information on the virus and its effects began on Thursday, March 12th. At the time, coronavirus surveillance was read at most three million times a week, and since then it has been among HS’s most read stories day in and day out.

“The growth in demand for news information has brought new audiences to HS’s extensive content package, which is reflected in a steady increase in readership and a good pull in subscription sales,” Niemi estimates.

HS: n the total order volume has been growing for several years. In the autumn, the number of subscribers increased for the first time in seven years to more than 400,000 subscribers. Already a third of orders are purely digital.

In the fall, HS began publishing a brand new newspaper for children. The number of subscriptions to the children’s news weekly has exceeded even the boldest expectations.

Helsingin Sanomat is by far the largest paid, on-demand news media in Finland. Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehti still reach the most readers with more than three million readers. Ilta-Sanomat’s total reach last year was 3.15 million readers.

Of the magazines published by Sanoma Media Finland, Aamulehti increased the total number of readers of the printed magazine and the magazine to 234,000. The total weekly reach is 682,000 Finns. The Satakunta People, who appear in Pori, reach 254,000 readers a week.

Due to the change in the measurement method, the overall reachability figures are not comparable with the results of previous years.