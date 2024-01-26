Media | Helsingin Sanomat edged past Yle to the top spot in STT's citation report

Political news was clearly cited the most.

Helsinki Sanomat was STT's most cited media in 2023, according to STT's annual citation survey. After a long break, Helsingin Sanomat overtook Yle, which had held the top spot since 2016.

Helsingin Sanomat's articles were cited by STT 137 times and Yle 123 times. In third place with 61 citations was Uutissuomalainen co-editing, which writes articles for the newspaper Karjalainen and several papers of the Keskisuomalainen media group.

In total, STT quoted domestic media 561 times, which is the lowest number ever in the report's history stretching back to 2010.

In the citation analysis, STT's news topics were counted, which were written to such an extent based on information from another media that their source had to be indicated in the title. STT's line and instructions for making citations have been published in STT's style book.

To the top ten also included MTV news (54 citations), Ilta-Sanomat (49), Iltalehti (31), Maaseudun Tulevaisuus (16), Demokraati (12), Hufvudstadsbladet (9) and Turku Sanomat (8).

Hufvudstadsbladet is the only new member in the top ten, the others were also there in 2022 and 2021 in almost the same order as now.

By far the most common topic of citations was politics, in which a lot happened last year. STT cited the stories in the top ten a total of 500 times, and 169 of them dealt with politics or politicians. The number does not include party support surveys or other polls.

In the citations, last spring's parliamentary elections and government negotiations, Finland's membership in NATO, Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's racism and the upcoming presidential elections. In particular, Yle's editors excelled in reporting on politics, as 50, or almost a third, of all the political news cited from the top ten were written by Yle.

A lot of citations were also made from various surveys and polls conducted by the editors (83 citations) and sports news (60 citations).

Helsingin Sanom and Ilta-Sanom are published by Sanoma Media Finland, which is the majority owner of STT.