Tuesday, May 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Media | HBL’s new editor-in-chief is Kalle Silfverberg

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Media | HBL’s new editor-in-chief is Kalle Silfverberg

Erja Yläjärvi, the paper’s current editor-in-chief, will move to Helsingin Sanomat’s editor-in-chief.

Swedish newspaper Hufvudstadsblet has been chosen as the new corresponding editor-in-chief Kalle Silfverberg43, says HBL. Silfverberg will not only be the editor-in-chief of HBL, but also the responsible publisher of all KSF Media magazines.

Silfverberg currently works at Helsingin Sanomat as a development manager.

Silfverberg will start in August. Previous Editor-in-Chief of HBL Erja Yläjärvi will move to Helsingin Sanomat’s corresponding editor-in-chief at the beginning of September.

KSF Media managing director Anna Hellerstedt says he is convinced that Silfverberg is the right person for the job.

“We have been specifically looking for an editor-in-chief who, together with the editors, will continue to develop the content in such a way that it interests both our loyal subscribers and attracts new ones. My assessment is that Kalle has very good conditions to succeed in this,” Hellerstedt tells HBL.

The news is updated

See also  Golf | The world's best female golfers will compete next year for a pot of almost 100 million euros

#Media #HBLs #editorinchief #Kalle #Silfverberg

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The autopsy was performed on Elisa, the young mother who died a few hours after giving birth: here’s what emerged

The autopsy was performed on Elisa, the young mother who died a few hours after giving birth: here's what emerged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result