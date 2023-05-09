Media | HBL’s new editor-in-chief is Kalle Silfverberg

Erja Yläjärvi, the paper’s current editor-in-chief, will move to Helsingin Sanomat’s editor-in-chief.

Swedish newspaper Hufvudstadsblet has been chosen as the new corresponding editor-in-chief Kalle Silfverberg43, says HBL. Silfverberg will not only be the editor-in-chief of HBL, but also the responsible publisher of all KSF Media magazines.

Silfverberg currently works at Helsingin Sanomat as a development manager.

Silfverberg will start in August. Previous Editor-in-Chief of HBL Erja Yläjärvi will move to Helsingin Sanomat’s corresponding editor-in-chief at the beginning of September.

KSF Media managing director Anna Hellerstedt says he is convinced that Silfverberg is the right person for the job.

“We have been specifically looking for an editor-in-chief who, together with the editors, will continue to develop the content in such a way that it interests both our loyal subscribers and attracts new ones. My assessment is that Kalle has very good conditions to succeed in this,” Hellerstedt tells HBL.

