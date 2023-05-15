The US media group Vice Media has declared bankruptcy on Monday due to the reduction in advertising revenue. A consortium of lenders that includes Fortress Investment Group, Vice’s main creditor, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital will take control of the group for $225 million (about 207 million euros at current exchange rates), according to a statement issued on Monday. The group ensures that it will remain active throughout the sales process.

Starting out as an alternative magazine in Montreal, Canada, nearly three decades ago, it captured the attention of young viewers around the world with documentary-style videos. It tells the news in a more irreverent way and boasts to advertisers of connecting better with young people and of being an alternative to traditional media.

Vice Media Group came to be valued at 5,700 million dollars in 2017 due to an investment of 450 million dollars by the firm TPG Capital, but it never went public and was involved in a sale of the entire company that draft. The group produces content in 25 languages, with more than 30 offices around the world. Includes Vice News, Motherboard, Refinery29, Pulse Films, Vice TV and Virtue ad agency, among others. Their media is free to access and depends on advertising to generate revenue.

In February, Vice announced that Nancy Dubuc was leaving the company after five years as CEO, and in late April, it shut down its main news show and laid off more than 100 employees. Vice News Tonight began in 2016 as a newscast on HBO and won accolades and awards for its coverage of a white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. HBO ended the collaboration in 2019 and the show moved to Vice TV, the group’s cable channel.

The consortium of creditors would pay those 225 million dollars for the company’s assets by canceling debt, “in addition to the assumption of important liabilities at the time of closing.” The group’s major shareholders, including TPG Capital and Disney, will lose their investment.

This offer from the creditors sets a minimum price for the company, but it can be exceeded by other bidders if they appear. If one or more qualified bids are submitted, the bankruptcy court will organize an auction to find the highest and most valuable bid.

The lenders will also contribute more than $20 million in cash to finance the business throughout the sale process. “Vice anticipates that this financing, as well as the cash generated from ongoing operations, will be more than sufficient to finance its business throughout the sale process, which it expects to conclude in the next two to three months.” according to the statement.

In the documentation submitted to the court, it is pointed out that the company has between 5,000 and 10,000 creditors and that its debt is between 500 and 1,000 million dollars. A total of 32 companies have accepted bankruptcy protection. Fortress is the main creditor, with 475 million dollars, followed by Thomas Benski and Marisa Clifford, with 21 million dollars; JPMorgan, with 10 million, and Wipro, with another 10 million. CNN, HBO, EY and Horizon Media are also on the list of creditors.

The company says it expects to continue paying employee wages and benefits without interruption and to pay vendors and suppliers under normal conditions. He also assures that the managers who have led it to bankruptcy will continue to lead the company: “Our managers are here for the long term. They actively participate in the management of the company and will continue to do so”, says Vice.

Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, co-CEOs of the company, explained through the statement that “this accelerated process of sale supervised by the courts will strengthen the company and position Vice for long-term growth.” “We will have new owners, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been weighing down our business. We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at Vice.”

Vice’s bankruptcy is the latest among several digital outlets aimed at a young audience. BuzzFeed shut down last month, Vox is downsizing, while new app-based platforms like TikTok continue to absorb younger audiences.

