Dhe construction of the Trump media group, which is intended to compete with Twitter and other social networks, is entering a decisive phase: the listed special purpose vehicle Digital World Acquisition Corp, which wants to buy the company behind Donald Trump’s new social network “Truth Social”. reported the takeover intention to the SEC. After a successful merger, the group is to be renamed Trump Media & Technology Group. According to plans, Donald Trump will become the company’s chairman. Former Republican politician David Nunes, a loyal follower of the former president, is to lead the company as CEO. son Donald Trump Jr. sits on the board of directors, but does not take an active management role.

Naming, personnel selection, distribution of power, political orientation and special clauses in the stock exchange prospectus illustrate the dependence of the venture on Donald Trump and the attachment of his “followers”. According to the stock exchange prospectus, Trump has gathered 200 million followers across various social media. That big number fuels investors’ hopes that Truth Social could even surpass Facebook in terms of early-stage market penetration. According to the information, Facebook recorded one million users in the first year and broke the sound barrier of ten million after three years. Thanks to Trump and his established following, management believes it can reach those targets even faster.